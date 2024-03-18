Why Oil-Packed Anchovies Are The Best Choice For Caesar Salad

Despite their tiny stature, oil-packed anchovies pack more flavor and pizzazz than many of their larger aquatic counterparts. Though, while flavorful, anchovies are still considered a polarizing ingredient. When improperly used, they risk overwhelming a dish with their pungent aroma and taste, but when utilized correctly, these teensy fish can enliven a sauce, stew, or pasta with a punch of briny, umami flavor. Try thinking of anchovies as the bacon of the sea; more of a flavor enhancer than a central ingredient in your cooking.

Anchovies are easy to find at your local supermarket. They're typically sold jarred or canned, usually filleted, cured in salt, and packed in oil. If you're new to anchovies, one way to cook them is to finely chop up the filets and sauté them with other ingredients or aromatics until they've disintegrated, leaving only their faint fishy flavor. The second method is to dice the filets — edible bones and all — into a paste that you can easily blend into dips, pasta sauce, or a Caesar salad dressing. Yes, this humble ingredient will make your homemade Caesar taste better than anything you'll find on the supermarket shelves. Unlike many bottled dressings, which typically use anchovy paste, Worcestershire sauce, or no anchovies at all, incorporating olive-packed anchovies into your Caesar dressing will give it an unctuousness and oceanic essence that's hard to beat.