The New York-Based Fried Chicken Chain At Risk Of Closing Its Doors For Good

Chicken fingers are an explosively popular item that can sustain entire fast food chains, from Raising Cane's to Popeyes. But sometimes the broad appeal of fried chicken strips isn't enough to overcome larger business hurdles, as one New York City-based chicken chain is learning.

Sticky's Finger Joint, which serves fried chicken tenders with over 18 different sauces, as well as other items (formerly including Sticky's S'mores Fries), filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April 2025, per a report from Restaurant Business. At its peak, Sticky's had 16 locations scattered across New York and New Jersey, plus a short-lived ghost kitchen in Philadelphia. Sticky's currently has 12 locations, mostly in lower Manhattan.

Despite its hardship, Sticky's still has its fans. One Reddit comment called it "a gem of fast food. Lots of fun sauces and delicious chicken." But one element of the chain's business difficulties is low post-pandemic foot traffic. Unfortunately, legal issues have also dogged the small chain, including a trademark dispute from a barbecue joint.

