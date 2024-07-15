Give Your Oatmeal The Savory Treatment With A Pinch Of MSG

Although oatmeal can have a reputation as being too bland (in the form of the oats you cook yourself) or too sugary (in the form of convenient instant packets), the truth is that when it's somewhere in between, it's amazing. There's everything to love about oatmeal, but if all of those overwhelmingly sweet options aren't for you, we have good news: There's a simple way to upgrade your oatmeal with some savory goodness.

That's by adding an ingredient you might not have in your kitchen, but you should: MSG. MSG is widely available at various grocery stores and online sources, and it comes in a form that looks a bit like a type of salt. A little goes a long way, and before there's any naysaying, we need to add that research has shown that it's perfectly safe — especially in small doses, as we recommend adding to savory oatmeal.

MSG's bad reputation goes back to the late 1960s, and in the decades since there's been a ton of research into whether or not it's the villainous ingredient it's often portrayed as. According to the Cleveland Clinic, major food safety organizations — including the United National Food and Agriculture Organization, the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S., and the World Health Organization — classify it as safe, so knowing that the stigma around MSG is ending, let's talk about keeping some on hand for your morning oatmeal.