Give Your Oatmeal The Savory Treatment With A Pinch Of MSG
Although oatmeal can have a reputation as being too bland (in the form of the oats you cook yourself) or too sugary (in the form of convenient instant packets), the truth is that when it's somewhere in between, it's amazing. There's everything to love about oatmeal, but if all of those overwhelmingly sweet options aren't for you, we have good news: There's a simple way to upgrade your oatmeal with some savory goodness.
That's by adding an ingredient you might not have in your kitchen, but you should: MSG. MSG is widely available at various grocery stores and online sources, and it comes in a form that looks a bit like a type of salt. A little goes a long way, and before there's any naysaying, we need to add that research has shown that it's perfectly safe — especially in small doses, as we recommend adding to savory oatmeal.
MSG's bad reputation goes back to the late 1960s, and in the decades since there's been a ton of research into whether or not it's the villainous ingredient it's often portrayed as. According to the Cleveland Clinic, major food safety organizations — including the United National Food and Agriculture Organization, the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S., and the World Health Organization — classify it as safe, so knowing that the stigma around MSG is ending, let's talk about keeping some on hand for your morning oatmeal.
A pinch of MSG will seriously upgrade your oatmeal
It's a Japanese chemist named Kikunae Ikeda who gets the credit for isolating MSG as the ingredient that gives foods the delicious savory flavor that he named umami – which is now considered one of the basic taste groups (along with bitter, sweet, sour, and salty). Today, many home cooks and chefs find it's a secret weapon that adds major depth of flavor to all kinds of dishes.
And that extends to oatmeal. MSG works because it's known for bringing out the rich, umami flavor of high-quality foods, and it'll turn bland oatmeal into something with a savoriness that doesn't overpower the taste of the oats — or any other savory toppings you choose to add. And the savory component is important: When it's added to sweet foods, MSG doesn't really do anything.
It's easy to use, too. The general rule for cooking with MSG at home is to add it when you would normally add salt and pepper. When it comes to oatmeal, that means adding it when you start the cooking process and then letting it simmer away as the oats cook. You should also remember that a little MSG goes a long way, so start by adding just a pinch. Using MSG also means that if you normally use salt, you should reduce or cut that out altogether. Since individual tastes vary, there's no hard and fast rule for adding MSG: Start with a little and increase to taste.
Savory oatmeal is a delicious alternative to sweet toppings
We consider oatmeal to be the perfect base to make into something incredible. It's almost endlessly versatile, whether you're talking about adding old favorites like maple syrup or any one of many tasty toppings that'll improve your oatmeal breakfast. Savory toppings often get overlooked in favor of sweet, so let's make some savory suggestions instead — and they'll all work brilliantly with just a pinch of MSG to bring out that umami goodness.
Adding eggs is the easiest way to turn oatmeal into a hearty, savory meal, and what goes great with eggs? Mushrooms and sausage, of course, all of which will make a delicious, full breakfast in a bowl. Swap out those strawberries for tomatoes, add some greens (which is a great way to use up any leftover veg from the previous night), and as for spices, the neutral profile of oatmeal is also pretty delicious when some curry spices are added.
Speaking of spicy, let's talk about some ideas for anyone who likes to think outside the box. Add a drizzle of sriracha over those eggs, a sprinkling of red chili flakes, or some harissa (a spicy ingredient made from peppers, chilis, and herbs). Baked banana oatmeal might be amazing, but savory oatmeal might just be a regular favorite.