The Best Way To Add MSG To Cocktails (And Why You Need To)
Monosodium glutamate (MSG) is already a popular way to boost the flavor of all sorts of savory dishes, and there's no reason it can't do the same for a nice cocktail. At least, so says David Muhs, co-owner and head bartender of Monkey Thief, a pan-Asian cocktail bar in Manhattan. Daily Meal talked with him exclusively about using MSG to punch up certain cocktails. "MSG makes everything taste better," he said. "It's in many of your favorite foods, both naturally and sometimes added. So why not add it to your drinks too?"
Muhs told Daily Meal that adding MSG to a drink requires a simple two-to-one solution of water to MSG. "In this form," Muhs said, "just a few drops can enhance the savory notes already present in the drink."
Since MSG is naturally present in some foods, it's also naturally present in drinks containing those ingredients. For instance, if you enjoy a nice Bloody Mary, the tomatoes in the mixer already have you drinking MSG in cocktails. Martini fans might also already be enjoying a kiss of MSG in their glass, thanks to natural glutamates in garnishes like green olives, cocktail onions, or even blue cheese.
How much MSG to add and to which cocktails
If you've ever cooked with umami-building MSG, you know that a little bit goes a long way, and overdoing it can ruin the dish. The same is true of MSG in cocktails. Monkey Thief's David Muhs said the easiest way to add it to a drink without ruining it is to "Add a few drops of the MSG solution, adjusting the amount based on the cocktail."
Much like food, MSG won't be good in every cocktail. Muhs said that "Martinis and margaritas are obvious choices" for an MSG twist, which is evident from their more savory presentations. In a classic, no-frills margarita, a few drops of MSG solution will complement the existing flavors of tequila and lime, and underscore the entire drink with a new depth of flavor.
Muhs also advised that "A touch of savory MSG in a negroni would be a great match," reflecting a modern approach to the trendy classic cocktail. The appeal is obvious in a dirty negroni, which is made with the olive brine of a dirty martini, but also worth trying in a range of negroni varieties.