This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Candy Was Just Transformed Into A Beer

Trader Joe's has a noteworthy beer selection, but this doesn't typically cross over with the grocery store's also notable candy and snack selection. However, Vice President of Marketing Matt Sloan and Marketing Director Tara Miller recently revealed on the company's "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast that these worlds have crossed in the form of Hardywood Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter, a beer made to taste like Trader Joe's beloved Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups.

"It's like a dessert-y, treat-y kind of porter," Sloan says, with an ABV of "a little over 9%." Hardywood achieved a taste similar to the fan-favorite candy, with notes of chocolate coming from chocolate malt, "which is really just darkly roasted grains," Sloan explains. "They kind of get a coffee-roasted flavor, maybe a cocoa-roasted flavor, and then they use defatted peanut powder. It's amazing."

Miller also recalled that the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter was an instant hit in product testing. "The whole group, our hands shot up in yes votes almost immediately," she states, adding that the new, candy-based beer is now available at Trader Joe's stores.