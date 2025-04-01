10 Incredibly Expensive Costco Grocery Items (Are They Worth It?)

When it comes to premium steaks, one variation reigns supreme for gourmet food lovers. Known for its unparalleled marbling and melt-in-your-mouth tenderness, Japanese Wagyu beef is considered by many to be the best beef in the world. Because of the significant level of cost and difficulty it takes to create a wagyu steak, the price of this beef is also some of the most expensive on the market.

At Costco, shoppers can indulge in a decent sized selection of Wagyu beef cuts. One of the most popular product options is the Japanese Wagyu Boneless Ribeye Roast, which costs shoppers $1,099.99. While this number may be steep, customers say that for the price, this delicious ribeye is worth it.

One review on the Costco product page shared: "If you want the best meat you'll ever have in your life, you definitely can't go wrong with this loin for the price." Another Costco review agrees, saying: "Made some in the sous vide, seared some in a cast iron, and even used the torch on thinner slices... All came out like butter. Everyone agreed this was the best steak they ever had."

While it is definitely a splurge, this quality cut of beef will undoubtedly make for an unforgettable dining experience. If you are looking to impress a guest or treat yourself at home, this Costco Japanese Wagyu Boneless Ribeye Roast is certainly worth a purchase.

