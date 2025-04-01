10 Incredibly Expensive Costco Grocery Items (Are They Worth It?)
Costco Wholesale Warehouse is typically associated with having incredibly low prices, but that is not always the case. Every once in a while, customers are stopped in their tracks by a Costco price tag that makes them ask: "Is this really worth it?"
Known for their bulk bargains and price-point item alternatives, many head to Costco to save money on grocery shopping. Costco's unique warehouse shopping model allows them to offer customers competitive low prices on many items by selling in bulk to members of their store program. However, Costco also offers several expensive food and drink items that aim to satisfy even the most refined tastes.
From gourmet cheeses to rare wine collections, these luxury Costco products stand out in the Costco aisle for their high prices. Using customer reviews, this article will discuss which of these expensive items genuinely deserve a spot in your cart and which may just be a waste of money.
1. Worth it: Japanese Wagyu Boneless Ribeye Roast
When it comes to premium steaks, one variation reigns supreme for gourmet food lovers. Known for its unparalleled marbling and melt-in-your-mouth tenderness, Japanese Wagyu beef is considered by many to be the best beef in the world. Because of the significant level of cost and difficulty it takes to create a wagyu steak, the price of this beef is also some of the most expensive on the market.
At Costco, shoppers can indulge in a decent sized selection of Wagyu beef cuts. One of the most popular product options is the Japanese Wagyu Boneless Ribeye Roast, which costs shoppers $1,099.99. While this number may be steep, customers say that for the price, this delicious ribeye is worth it.
One review on the Costco product page shared: "If you want the best meat you'll ever have in your life, you definitely can't go wrong with this loin for the price." Another Costco review agrees, saying: "Made some in the sous vide, seared some in a cast iron, and even used the torch on thinner slices... All came out like butter. Everyone agreed this was the best steak they ever had."
While it is definitely a splurge, this quality cut of beef will undoubtedly make for an unforgettable dining experience. If you are looking to impress a guest or treat yourself at home, this Costco Japanese Wagyu Boneless Ribeye Roast is certainly worth a purchase.
2. Not worth it: Chateau Latour 30 Bottle Vertical Collector's Set 1985-2014
Costco's Chateau Latour 30 Bottle Vertical Collector's Set 1985-2014 is a show-stopping addition to any wine aficionado's collection. However, the steep price point of this collectors set might make it unworthy of the price tag.
This set offers bottles of the past three decades from the iconic Chateau Latour estate in Bordeaux, France. The large collector's set, which comes with 30 bottles, is priced at $27,999.99, making this one of Costco's most expensive grocery items in the entire store.
While this set is certainly a special piece of wine history, it does not offer any significant price deal that would make buying the whole set worth it from a financial perspective. One wine-lover on Reddit shared: "Average price per bottle here would be $1,266... So it might even out to be a decent price per bottle on average but probably not a deal. However you'd probably have a really hard time sourcing all of these vintages from reliable sellers so it's a good deal in that sense."
Overall, this set is not necessarily worth the price point. Unless you are a seasoned collector looking to save some time in finding all these bottles, this set may feel more like a status symbol than a wise purchase.
3. Worth it: Aysen Coho Sashimi Quality Salmon Portions
Sushi is one of the most beloved culinary genres in the world. However, sourcing fresh, sashimi grade fish can easily become expensive. For seafood lovers looking to indulge in premium quality sashimi at home, Costco's Aysen Coho Sashimi Quality Salmon Portions is a great option.
For $169.99, Costco offers 10 pounds of Coho salmon sashimi in 6 ounce portions. For salmon of this quality, this ends up being a great price per serving. One Costco review shared: "I bake it, grill it and eat it sashimi. It's awesome and delicious. I will buy it again and again!" Another review agreed, saying: "Outstanding. Love the packaging. Super fresh tasting, not fishy at all. Perfect for sushi or sashimi and delicious grilled too."
While this bulk price may be steep, this product is actually a great financial purchase if you are a true salmon lover. If you eat salmon on a regular basis, this product for this price is certainly a good one to fill your freezer with.
4. Worth it: Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar Kilo Pack
Costco's Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar Kilo Pack is absolutely a luxury item for shoppers. Caviar, which is salt cured fish eggs, is a popular delicacy amongst gourmet foodies. Plaza Osetra harvests golden farmed Pure Malossol Osetra sturgeon eggs in Greece, and the product is a truly delicious.
For those looking to purchase a massive container of caviar, this 35.2 ounce tin of Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar will cost you $1,999.99 from Costco. According to Costco, this caviar tin will serve 30+ guests. One reviewer of Costco's caviar said that the product was unparalleled. "Obviously, this is a luxury item, it was purchased to celebrate a milestone birthday with some friends," they said. "It was impeccably packaged and tasted amazing. 10 out of 10."
While this product is far from an everyday purchase, it's premier quality does make it a great purchase for a special occasion. Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar Kilo Pack has a perfect 5.0 star rating on its Costco page, signaling that others agree this caviar is truly worth the price.
5. Worth it: Giusti Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale Di Modena Balsamic Vinegar
Another luxury product offered at Costco is the Giusti Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale Di Modena Balsamic Vinegar. Balsamic vinegar makes for a great salad dressing, topping, or dipping sauce. For $169.99 a container, this 25 year old balsamic vinegar is likely to have you savoring every last drop.
Although the price is significantly higher than many other balsamic vinegar products, the extensive aging process and heightened taste profile makes this product stand out. One review on the Costco website said: "This vinegar strikes a harmonious balance between sweetness and tanginess, with rich umami undertones that linger on the palate. Its versatility shines whether it's enjoyed with crusty white bread and quality olive oil, drizzled over cheese, or savored on its own. A true masterpiece, this aged balsamic vinegar is a must-have for any gourmet enthusiast."
While this product may be expensive, it is certainly a special piece to have in any kitchen collection. If you are a true lover of balsamic vinegar, this may be a luxury item worth splurging on.
6. Not worth it: Comvita UMF 25 Special Reserve Manuka Honey
As one of nature's most beloved products, a bottle of honey typically costs only a couple of dollars. On the opposite end of the price spectrum, a bottle of Comvita UMF 25+ Special Reserve Manuka Honey from Costco is $349.99. This 8.8 ounce jar of honey is marketed as being incredibly rare, from a single batch, and a limited edition item.
While some customers love this honey and praise its taste and effects, others feel that the price point is still too high. One review on the Costco website shared that the product was "too expensive" and arrived not properly packaged.
While this high-potency product may be enjoyable for a select audience, this honey is not worth it for most Costco Warehouse customers. Unless you are a honey-fanatic, this Comvita UMF 25+ Special Reserve Manuka Honey is probably best left on the Costco shelf.
7. Worth it: European Black Winter Fresh Truffles
Black truffles have quickly become a favorite in the culinary world due to their complex flavor and intense, aromatic essence. Costco supplies several variations of truffles, but the store's European Black Winter Fresh Truffles stand out for their superior quality and taste. Whether shaved over pasta, risotto, or even scrambled eggs, this delicious ingredient elevates every meal it touches.
Black truffles have a narrow harvesting season from November to April, which drives the price up on this item. At $189.99, this product is far from a cheap topping. However, many customers rave that these black truffles are well worth the high price point. One Costco reviewer said that the truffles were delicious after letting them acclimate to their fridge. They said: "I had been searching for good value Black Spanish Truffles for a while and ended up here on Costco."
While these fresh truffles are expensive, they are worth it for those looking to elevate their at-home cooking in a big way. If you are a food enthusiast looking to indulge in this fine ingredient, Costco's fresh truffles are a great choice.
8. Not worth it: A5 Wagyu Surf & Turf Pack, Cold Water Lobster Tails & Japanese A5 Wagyu Filet Mignon
Costco's A5 Wagyu Surf & Turf Pack, which includes Cold Water Lobster Tails & Japanese A5 Wagyu Filet Mignon, may seem like the ultimate at-home indulgence. However, quality concerns over this item have made some customers question if the $379.99 price point is worth it. This pack is meant to give customers the protein they need to craft a perfect surf-and-turf meal. Unfortunately, that has not been the case for all who have purchased.
Numerous reviews on the Costco website state that the packaging and freshness of this item have been compromised after ordering online. One review stated: "Ordered 8/30/25 delivered 9/6/24. Order arrived almost room temperature ... one of the steak packages was opened and smelled bad. Was sent as a gift, cannot recommend."
Another reviewer had a similar experience, saying: "The two poor lobster tails were pitiful in a blue plastic bag closed with a knot on the top. No vacuum packaging, no plastic wrap. Just a blue bag inside the box. As indicated by someone else, frozen crystals all over, so no telling how this is going to taste. Definitely evidence of freezer burn. 2 – As for the two steaks... They were AWOL. Somebody else in the comments mentioned they only got one. Well, in my case, the steaks were nowhere to be found." While this product may seem like a delicious and gourmet deal, the quality concerns unfortunately make it not worth the risk of purchasing it.
9. Worth it: Whole Wheel Parmigiano Reggiano
Weighing in at a massive 72 pounds, Costco's Whole Wheel Parmigiano Reggiano is certainly one of the store's more unique products. For $949.99, this Italian product is aged 24 months before arriving to customers. While this wheel of cheese may be excessive to some, cheese lovers find it to be a worthy investment and a conversational piece for the kitchen.
Even at its high price point, this product investment pays off in both flavor and longevity. One happy Costco reviewer shared: "This made a fantastic gift for my wife's birthday...The whole thing was a great experience, from cracking it to chipping off cheesy morsels to cheese wheel pasta. It's also a great conversation piece." Another reviewer agreed, saying: "absolutely loved the product, I now have cheese for a year."
While this is not a purchase for everyone, there is certainly a demographic that would agree this cheese wheel is worth it for price and for taste. For those who value authentic, high quality cheese, the Whole Wheel Parmigiano Reggiano from Costco is definitely worth the splurge on a special occasion.
10. Worth it: Covap Jamon Iberico Bellota Ham Leg with Stand and Knife
Similar to the Parmigiano Reggiano wheel, this Costco Covap Jamon Iberico Bellota Ham Leg with Stand and Knife is both a food item and a conversation piece for your home. This $649.99 leg comes from an aged and acorn-fed Iberico Bellota Ham grown and raised in the Valle De Los Pedroches in Southern Spain. Once delivered to your home, slices of this ham leg can be carefully carved off and used for charcuterie, sandwiches, salads, or as a meal on its own.
Customers rave about the quality of this delicious ham leg. One Costco review stated: "Taste, presentation and quality are amazing. I was very impressed with a $100 leg which is also sold by Costco but this is whole another lever. Yes, it's 6 times more expensive, but its: dry, not as salty, amazing taste. I will be getting another one next year around Christmas for sure."
While this item may be expensive, it is also an incredibly delicious and unique item that would be great for sharing with friends and family at a celebration or event. This item is one of many Costco items that justify their expense and make them well worth the splurge for discerning customers.