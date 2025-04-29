8 False Facts About Sprouted Potatoes You Thought Were True

There are few foods as versatile as potatoes. Whether you mash them, fry them, or nestle them beside a roast in your crock pot, these budget-friendly veggies are a tasty addition to any meal. Spuds are also packed with nutrients like vitamin C and potassium, plus an average of 2 grams of fiber in a 5.3-ounce potato. All this fiber is good for your digestive health — and contrary to popular belief, a potato's nutrients aren't all in its skin. But do you need to toss them in the trash if you see a few sprouts? Not at all.

Who hasn't forgotten about that bag of potatoes at the bottom of your pantry? We certainly have, and it's pretty likely that you're going to see a sprout or two coming out of those eyes on occasion. Some say they're toxic, while others say they're ideal for planting, but what's the real truth? There are tons of myths about these tasty tubers and their buds that we're going to put to bed now. Here are eight false facts about sprouted potatoes you thought were true.