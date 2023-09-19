If You're Freezing Potatoes For Later, Make Sure You Choose The Right Kind

Few foods are heartier or more versatile than the humble potato. Though there are all sorts of different varieties, they all have a pretty long shelf life. Potatoes tend to last for months when stored in a cool pantry — and if they've gone bad, you'll know; they'll turn soft and might develop black spots. For the most part, you should feel good about storing them in the kitchen pantry and just pulling them out when you need them.

But if you really want to keep potatoes for longer than months on end, or if you live somewhere so hot that a cool pantry isn't a possibility, fret not, potatoes can be frozen. Most types, it turns out, struggle with being frozen, and there's only so much you can do to mitigate the problem. But there are a few varieties that do better than others, and what you're looking for are potatoes with lower water and starch content.