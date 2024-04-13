6 Signs A Potato Has Gone Bad

Filling and versatile, the almighty potato can be found in some form or another just about everywhere. Whether we're talking about classic oven-baked potatoes loaded up with toppings like sour cream and bacon or a crispy batch of homemade French fries, these stupendous spuds can do it all. For this reason, many of us keep a little pile of potatoes on hand in the kitchen. In fact, the average American will eat nearly 140 pounds of potatoes every year, so that pile might not be so little.

The potato's relatively long shelf life makes such bulk storage seem like a good idea. And indeed, when properly stored in a cool pantry, potatoes can last up to several months. But when stored at room temperature — like sitting in an open basket on the kitchen counter — they tend to only last a week or two. The vast differences between these lengths of time and the various ways that potatoes might be stored can leave you wondering if your potatoes are still safe to eat. The good news is, there are some telltale symptoms of spoilage that can clue you in. Here are six signs that a potato has gone bad.