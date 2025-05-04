The Old-School Betty Crocker Candy From The '90s We Wish Would Return

Soda-Licious did make a few waves soon after it was introduced in 1991, even though it only enjoyed a brief time on shelves. The candy wasn't exactly breaking new ground. General Mills had already dabbled in unconventional candy forms with the likes of Fruit Roll-Ups. Overshadowed by a crowded market and outpaced by trendier snacks, Soda-Licious ultimately fell flat in sustaining its early momentum.

The candy breathed its last breath in 1998. Yet the tactile, sugar-laden treat managed to leave a sweet imprint on a generation of snackers, with fans recounting how the ritual of enjoying a Soda-Licious candy began by biting off the bottle cap and pretending to 'drink' the gummy that came in different flavors. Though there have been petitions, a comeback seems unlikely. General Mills clarified on Twitter that it has no plans to revive the candy, but would inform fans if that ever changes.

Whether you craved the creamy, peanut buttery PB Max Bar, which has a conspiracy theory behind its discontinuation, or the zingy, chewy Fruit String Thing, these '90s snacks left an indelible mark on their fans. Only time will tell if Soda-Licious earns a revival.

