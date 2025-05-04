The Old-School Betty Crocker Candy From The '90s We Wish Would Return
The '90s were a wild time in the candy world, with a new confection or flavor seemingly introduced every month. These nostalgia-inducing candies were also marketed with some of the most memorable jingles that came to define an era.
With nostalgia making a big splash in the current zeitgeist, many have been hankering to taste that time again. While some iconic '90s candies, like Big Jug and Fruit Gushers, are making a comeback, requests to revive a few others have yet to bear fruit. Among them is a Betty Crocker fan favorite shaped like tiny pop bottles and mugs. Rings a bell? It's the delicious Soda-Licious. Along with their quirky shapes and bold colors, it was perhaps the fact that these candies almost replicated the taste of fizzy pop drinks that generated quite the following. Sadly, Soda-Licious fell by the wayside before it could enjoy lasting success.
Why Soda-Licious disappeared from market shelves
Soda-Licious did make a few waves soon after it was introduced in 1991, even though it only enjoyed a brief time on shelves. The candy wasn't exactly breaking new ground. General Mills had already dabbled in unconventional candy forms with the likes of Fruit Roll-Ups. Overshadowed by a crowded market and outpaced by trendier snacks, Soda-Licious ultimately fell flat in sustaining its early momentum.
The candy breathed its last breath in 1998. Yet the tactile, sugar-laden treat managed to leave a sweet imprint on a generation of snackers, with fans recounting how the ritual of enjoying a Soda-Licious candy began by biting off the bottle cap and pretending to 'drink' the gummy that came in different flavors. Though there have been petitions, a comeback seems unlikely. General Mills clarified on Twitter that it has no plans to revive the candy, but would inform fans if that ever changes.
Whether you craved the creamy, peanut buttery PB Max Bar, which has a conspiracy theory behind its discontinuation, or the zingy, chewy Fruit String Thing, these '90s snacks left an indelible mark on their fans. Only time will tell if Soda-Licious earns a revival.