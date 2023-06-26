The Discontinued String Candy That '90s Kids Miss Playing With

At some point, you've probably heard someone tell you that everything was better in the '90s. It's not exactly true, considering everyone views the past differently, and nostalgia may alter our perceptions a bit, but to say the 1990s wasn't a decade of the outrageous and strange wouldn't be true either. From jugs of bubble gum to Crystal Pepsi and wacky breakfast cereals, the 1990s were when food and snack company executives did just about anything they thought would work. And it usually did.

One of these weird and wacky foodstuffs from the era of grunge and fanny packs is something called Fruit String Thing. Like other fruit snacks of the day (like Fruit by the Foot or Fruit Roll-Ups), Fruit String Thing took your average fruit snack and stretched it out into long fruit-flavored strings, similar to a shoelace. If any snack encouraged kids to play with their food, this certainly fits the bill. Most marketing for the Fruit String Thing focused on all the different ways you could play, twist, and bend the fruit snacks into different shapes.

But what exactly happened to Fruit String Thing? Why did it join so many others that once graced the shelves of supermarkets in the 1990s in the pantry cabinets of history? Perhaps it was simply due to competition.