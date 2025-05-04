The Fast Food Chain Whose Bacon Cheeseburger Is A Major Disappointment

On Reddit, other Sonic customers have noted the garlic butter bacon cheeseburger has an extreme amount of oil. One photo shows oil dripped onto the lap of a customer who attempted to eat the burger while driving. Another user noted a similar experience, "I was in my way to an important meeting and thought I'd grab a burger. The oil dripped through the foil and all over my lap. I ended up having to drive home and change my pants." And another, "I had to grab napkins while I was driving and put it under the foil on the burger because it was dripping THROUGH the foil."

Although, many users approved of the flavor of the burger, saying the garlic was strong. Many lamented the onions were not grilled enough. One Reddit user called it "an amazing tasting burger," while another said, "by far the worst thing I've ever had from Sonic before. I had to come home, brush my teeth and gargle with Listerine just to get the rancid taste out of my mouth!"

With that, we can safely say that even if you like the flavor of the Sonic Garlic Butter Bacon Cheeseburger, it's clearly not suitable for driving while eating it. Even at home, it's recommended to eat over a plate and with plenty of napkins. Still, you may just want to try the fast food burger that Dolly Parton loves, or even the wagyu beef burger at the fast food joint that only serves two items on the menu.

