This Fast Food Chain Only Has 2 Items On Its Menu

In a world where fast food menus seem to get bigger and more complicated by the day, one restaurant is doing the exact opposite. NADC Burger (NADC stands for Not A Damn Chance) is a fast food concept that keeps things simple, offering just two menu items: a cheeseburger and fries. That's it. No salads, chicken sandwiches, nuggets, or endless customization options. Just a laser focus on making one type of burger and one side (fries) the best they can be.

NADC was created by an unlikely duo: professional skateboarder Neen Williams and Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee. Their shared love of skateboarding and post-session cheeseburgers led them, through trial and error, to craft the perfect burger that balances nostalgia with top-tier ingredients. After experimenting with different iterations, they finally landed on what is now the NADC Burger, a culinary creation so dialed in that they saw no need to offer anything else except a side of fries.

At the heart of the burger is 100% full-blooded Japanese wagyu beef (which is different than American wagyu) sourced from R-C Ranch in Bailey's Prairie, Texas. This isn't your average fast food patty. It's a rich, flavorful, and buttery cut of beef. To complement the wagyu, the burger comes topped with American cheese, secret sauce, onions, pickles, and "slightly tamed" jalapeños, all stacked in perfect balance to cut through the fattiness of the premium meat.