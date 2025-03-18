This Fast Food Chain Only Has 2 Items On Its Menu
In a world where fast food menus seem to get bigger and more complicated by the day, one restaurant is doing the exact opposite. NADC Burger (NADC stands for Not A Damn Chance) is a fast food concept that keeps things simple, offering just two menu items: a cheeseburger and fries. That's it. No salads, chicken sandwiches, nuggets, or endless customization options. Just a laser focus on making one type of burger and one side (fries) the best they can be.
NADC was created by an unlikely duo: professional skateboarder Neen Williams and Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee. Their shared love of skateboarding and post-session cheeseburgers led them, through trial and error, to craft the perfect burger that balances nostalgia with top-tier ingredients. After experimenting with different iterations, they finally landed on what is now the NADC Burger, a culinary creation so dialed in that they saw no need to offer anything else except a side of fries.
At the heart of the burger is 100% full-blooded Japanese wagyu beef (which is different than American wagyu) sourced from R-C Ranch in Bailey's Prairie, Texas. This isn't your average fast food patty. It's a rich, flavorful, and buttery cut of beef. To complement the wagyu, the burger comes topped with American cheese, secret sauce, onions, pickles, and "slightly tamed" jalapeños, all stacked in perfect balance to cut through the fattiness of the premium meat.
NADC Burger serves fries two ways
Of course, no burger is complete without fries, and NADC keeps things just as focused here. Their fries are crispy and golden, served with a side of chipotle-peppered ketchup. But for those who want to take things up a notch, there's the "Beast Mode Fries," loaded with cheese, diced pickles, jalapeños, special sauce, and a sprinkle of seasoning.
While the menu may be minimal, NADC does allow modifications, so picky eaters or those with food sensitivities or allergies don't have to worry. However, the restaurant's core philosophy appears to be consistent: do one thing (or two, in this case) and do it well. In a market saturated with fast-food chains trying to be everything to everyone and tricking you into spending more than you came for, NADC's commitment to simplicity is refreshing.
If you're a burger lover looking for a no-nonsense, high-quality meal, this spot is worth checking out. There are locations Austin, South Austin, and Fort Worth, Texas, as well as one location in Denver and another in Chicago. We'll have to wait and see if celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay tries a NADC burger. With his opinions on wagyu, he'd be a tough customer!