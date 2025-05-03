The Forgotten History Of McDonald's Breakfast Buffet

If you ever found yourself at a McDonald's in the '90s or early 2000s, bleary-eyed and hungry on a Sunday morning, there's a chance — however small — you caught a glimpse of something strange. Not the usual line of customers waiting for Egg McMuffins. We're talking about a breakfast buffet. The kind of thing that sounds made up until someone else remembers it, too.

Advertisement

But finding proof is another story. There's no commercial, no official photo op, nothing in the company's press archives. Google it and you'll mostly find Reddit threads full of people trying to confirm their memories weren't some McMuffin-fueled hallucination. Still, the accounts that exist are oddly consistent — eggs, pancakes, sausage, those crispy hash browns. A few even swear they saw it as late as 2002.

Still, in a world where McDonald's could be bringing back all-day breakfast, the idea of a buffet doesn't seem so far-fetched. Maybe it's time to revisit what we thought we knew about mornings at McDonald's.