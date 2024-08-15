Store-Bought Pizza Dough Is The Secret To Irresistible Cinnamon Rolls

There's nothing like warm, gooey cinnamon rolls fresh out of the oven, whether you enjoy them on a holiday morning or just because. The only issue is that making cinnamon rolls from scratch can take up hours of your time.

Luckily, there's a quick workaround that avoids all that hassle — using store-bought pizza dough. The main perk is that the dough is already made, which avoids you having to worry about the mixing, measuring, and kneading. Then, all that's left is to roll it out, add your sugar and cinnamon filling, roll the whole thing up, and cut the dough into cinnamon rolls.

Part of the fun about this is that you still get the homemade feel of putting the rolls together, but you save yourself hours of work. Plus, you've got room to be creative with the frosting and any other flavor additions, such as spices, you'd like to add to your treat.