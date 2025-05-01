The Ingredient Substitute You Can't Forget For No-Yeast Pizza Dough

Pizza has become a staple and national comfort food with its cheesy goodness. Making it at home can be a fun experience, but it's also time-consuming, considering the 90 minutes you have to wait for the dough to rise. A flour tortilla is an easy swap for cracker-thin pizza crust, but if you want to make your dough from scratch, you can substitute the yeast in a simple classic pizza crust recipe to nix the wait time. Steve Chiappetti, executive chef at The Albert and Archive Lounge at Hotel EMC2 in Chicago, explained to Daily Meal how to use baking powder instead. The chef noted. "To make a no-yeast pizza dough, the most common substitutes for yeast would be baking powder or baking soda combined with an acid."

As a leavening agent, he said, baking powder releases carbon dioxide when it comes into contact with moisture and heat, making the dough puff up. "It provides an instant rise, unlike yeast, which needs time to ferment. This gives the dough lightness and chew without waiting for proofing," he clarified, adding, "You can mix it directly into the flour. I suggest 2 to 2½ teaspoons per 2 cups of flour." Essentially, this makes a self-rising flour.

If you use baking soda instead, Chiappetti says it's an alkaline you need to activate with an acid. "When mixed with an acid, it releases carbon dioxide gas that helps the dough rise quickly. It mimics yeast's leavening effect without fermentation, making it perfect for fast, yeast-free doughs." For every 2 cups of flour, add 1 teaspoon of baking soda and 5 ounces of yogurt or 1 teaspoon of lemon juice or vinegar.

