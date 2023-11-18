The Easy Swap For Cracker-Thin Pizza Crust

There are a few ways to prepare your tortilla pizza. If you want to broil it, try toasting both sides of the tortilla in a pan first to ensure the crust becomes as crispy as possible. Then, add your toppings and place it under the broiler on high for no more than five minutes. You can bake the pizza as well — if you go this route, it's best to place the tortilla directly on the oven rack to make sure the underside gets nice and crispy.

Preparing the pizza in a cast iron skillet is another great option; the cast iron will make it nice and toasty while also getting hot enough to thoroughly cook those pizza toppings. Alternatively, you can use a regular pan. Just toast one side of the tortilla by adding a little olive oil to the pan, then flip it over, and add the toppings. Covering the tortilla with a lid on the stovetop will help the other side to toast up while the cheese melts. The pizza is done once the cheese is fully melted and the underside of the tortilla is crispy.

Another important rule: Don't overload the tortilla with sauce and toppings. Since tortillas are so thin, they can easily become soggy. Just spread thin layers of tomato sauce and cheese, with a few of your favorite toppings, to avoid making the pizza too heavy — you need to be able to pick it up, too!