How To Get Fresh Nuggets Every Time At McDonald's

There are a few Mickey D's ordering hacks you should know if you're a regular at the fast-food chain, including a sneaky strategy to upgrade your way to a Bigger Mac, though it does come with an extra charge. If you're one of those loyal fans who order chicken nuggets on autopilot, there's a trick to help you score a fresh batch every time.

We know a few McDonald's menu items aren't as fresh as we might think, including breakfast burritos, which are pre-cooked. While you could always request fresh nuggets, you might not get what you expect. A former McDonald's employee, who goes by Bigjettyfunny on TikTok, joked about "re-dropping" nuggets into the fryer to give them a crisp, just-cooked feel. While he claimed it was all in good fun, it's not hard to believe that kind of shortcut could happen behind the scenes.

Instead, hit up your local McDonald's during peak hours. One Reddit user explained how nugget trays are constantly in rotation around these hours and can increase your chances of landing a fresh batch. Give it a whirl by ordering during lunch or dinner hours. If you don't want to go through the trouble of timing and would rather stick to the good old-fashioned way of making a request, remember that chicken nuggets typically take between four and eight minutes to fry, depending on the quantity. So if you've asked for fresh ones and they're ready suspiciously fast, it might be more flash-fry than fresh.

