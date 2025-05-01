4 Meal Prep Ideas For A Quicker, Tastier Breakfast
Breakfast may or may not be the most important meal of the day, but there's little doubt that starting the morning with good food can give you a burst of energy for what's ahead. Luckily, a good breakfast doesn't have to be complicated. Chef Janice Carte, founder and owner of the bespoke personal chef and meal-prep service Tiny Spoon Chef told us how she strikes a balance between convenience and flavor.
Carte explained, "Busy mornings don't have to mean boring breakfasts. With a little planning and a few pro tips, you can set yourself up for satisfying, nutritious meals all week long." Versatile ingredients that keep well are the starting point for success. For example, grocery items like oats and frozen fruits can easily be combined into countless dishes, like overnight oat mixtures or even breakfast cookies. And don't neglect eggs, a cornerstone of many breakfasts which can actually freeze well in dishes like frittata.
The key to enjoying these simple dishes for as long as possible is reliable storage. Thankfully, Carte also has some great ideas on how to properly refrigerate, freeze, and thaw an easy breakfast to last for weeks.
Cookies for breakfast?
We get it if you're a little suspicious of the suggestion, but as Janice Carte said, "Yes, cookies for breakfast — and honestly, what's better than a treat with your morning coffee?" But we're not talking about Chips Ahoy. Baking yourself delicious, nutritious breakfast cookies can be a great way to get the nutrients you need on the go.
For example, breakfast-friendly oatmeal cookies are jam-packed with flavor and nutrition from applesauce, oats, and raisins. Whatever your recipe, Carte suggested focusing on convenience when cooking. "Skip the individual scoops and press your dough into a parchment-lined pan to bake as bars. Same great flavor, way less effort." For baking, an air fryer can cook breakfast oatmeal cookies in minutes, but an oven works great too.
Once baked, Carte said that your cache of breakfast cookies can last the entire work week, or longer. "Keep them on the counter for 4–5 days, or freeze for up to 2 months. They thaw quickly at room temperature or can be warmed in a toaster oven for a fresh-out-of-the-oven feel."
Freezer-friendly frittata slices
Essentially a crustless quiche with cheese, vegetables, and sometimes meat, a frittata almost couldn't be easier to plan ahead. As Janice Carte said, "Frittatas are protein-packed, easy to make in bulk, and versatile with whatever veggies or cheese you have on hand." There are countless versions of this dish, but here are five quick and easy frittata recipes to get you started.
Like Carte's breakfast cookie suggestion, one frittata meal prep can carry you through the week and beyond. She noted that a frittata can be stored in the refrigerator for up to four days or you can slice it into portions and freeze them separately. Properly frozen slices will last in the freezer for about a month. "For best texture, reheat in a toaster oven or air fryer," Carte added.
Carte also offered a fun recommendation to spice up a simple frittata. "Try topping with Greek yogurt and salsa for an extra punch of flavor and protein," she said.
Overnight oats for an easy morning scoop
Overnight oats are a timeless breakfast food, thanks in part to their ease of bulk preparation. As Janice Carte told us, "I go big-batch style in one container: whole oats, milk, Greek yogurt, chia seeds, maple syrup, cinnamon, and thawed berries."
It might sound complicated until you realize that it's just a bunch of ingredients mixed together, as in this similarly easy chai spice overnight oats recipe. Once everything is mixed, put the oats in the fridge to soak up the flavor of the mix-ins overnight, hence the name. Overnight oats are arguably the easiest meal prep breakfast. Carte noted, "In the morning, I just scoop some into a bowl, enjoy it cold or warm, and top with nuts or seeds for crunch. Easy, cozy, and no drama."
To make prep even easier, Carte advised stocking up on ingredients like oats, nuts, seeds, and frozen fruit that have a long shelf life when stored properly. "These ingredients offer countless breakfast possibilities and make it easier to whip something up, even on the fly," she said.
Prep the kitchen the night before
Chef Janice Cart's quick breakfast ideas have one thing in common: pre-preparation. As she said, "A little intention at night can transform your mornings from rushed to ready — so you can enjoy a delicious, low-stress breakfast no matter how busy the day ahead." Starting the day with a relaxing bite of food can help you get going on the right foot.
Much like a restaurant ends its day by preparing for the next, Carte recommended applying that strategy to your kitchen. "Think of it as your own personal 'closing shift'," she advised. "Spend 5–10 minutes in the evening prepping for the next day: Move breakfast items from freezer to fridge to thaw. Set up your coffee or tea. Clear and tidy your kitchen space so it's ready for a fresh start."
If you're an iced coffee lover, one of the top tips for the best batched iced coffee is to brew it well in advance, so it has time to cool. While setting up your kitchen for a more serene morning, make a pot to refrigerate overnight, and enjoy a crisp iced coffee with breakfast.
Freezing and thawing meal prep breakfasts
Freezing cooked food can be a perfectly fine way to preserve it for longer, if you do it right. Janice Cart advises, "Let cooked foods like frittata slices or cookies freeze individually on a parchment-lined tray before transferring to a container or zip-top bag. This prevents sticking and helps preserve texture."
Another important part of freezing cooked food is avoiding freezer burn. "Remove as much air as possible from storage bags or containers. Airtight storage is key," Carte warned. The scientific reason that freezer burn happens is moisture loss when frozen water molecules inside the food turn to gas, which causes ice crystals on the outside — and the more air in your storage container, the more likely freezer burn is.
Carte notes that the best method for thawing your breakfast is leaving it in the fridge overnight. "If you're in a rush, microwave at 50–60% power in 1-minute intervals, checking as you go," she says. "Skip the defrost setting — this gives you more control and better results."