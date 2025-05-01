4 Meal Prep Ideas For A Quicker, Tastier Breakfast

Breakfast may or may not be the most important meal of the day, but there's little doubt that starting the morning with good food can give you a burst of energy for what's ahead. Luckily, a good breakfast doesn't have to be complicated. Chef Janice Carte, founder and owner of the bespoke personal chef and meal-prep service Tiny Spoon Chef told us how she strikes a balance between convenience and flavor.

Advertisement

Carte explained, "Busy mornings don't have to mean boring breakfasts. With a little planning and a few pro tips, you can set yourself up for satisfying, nutritious meals all week long." Versatile ingredients that keep well are the starting point for success. For example, grocery items like oats and frozen fruits can easily be combined into countless dishes, like overnight oat mixtures or even breakfast cookies. And don't neglect eggs, a cornerstone of many breakfasts which can actually freeze well in dishes like frittata.

The key to enjoying these simple dishes for as long as possible is reliable storage. Thankfully, Carte also has some great ideas on how to properly refrigerate, freeze, and thaw an easy breakfast to last for weeks.

Advertisement