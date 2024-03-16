Pop Your Oatmeal In The Air Fryer For A Delicious Breakfast Cookie

Stirring together a pot of oatmeal on the stove is a great way to make a quick and easy breakfast, but there's a lot more you can do with oats beyond the classic sweet or savory oatmeal recipes. It's time to stop overlooking the versatility of this popular cereal grain and start getting creative with how you cook it instead.

One clever new idea is to use your air fryer to make an oatmeal cookie for breakfast. This easy dish takes less than 10 minutes to make and is a fun way to switch up how you prepare oats. To make a breakfast oatmeal cookie in an air fryer, simply combine a few ingredients, roll the "dough" mixture into a cookie, and top it with your favorite oatmeal cookie toppings. Bake the cookie in your air fryer until warm, and in just a few minutes, you'll be ready to indulge in an easy and sweet breakfast treat.

So, if you want to try it out for yourself, here's what to do, and what fans on social media have to say about this unique breakfast oatmeal cookie.