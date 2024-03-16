Pop Your Oatmeal In The Air Fryer For A Delicious Breakfast Cookie
Stirring together a pot of oatmeal on the stove is a great way to make a quick and easy breakfast, but there's a lot more you can do with oats beyond the classic sweet or savory oatmeal recipes. It's time to stop overlooking the versatility of this popular cereal grain and start getting creative with how you cook it instead.
One clever new idea is to use your air fryer to make an oatmeal cookie for breakfast. This easy dish takes less than 10 minutes to make and is a fun way to switch up how you prepare oats. To make a breakfast oatmeal cookie in an air fryer, simply combine a few ingredients, roll the "dough" mixture into a cookie, and top it with your favorite oatmeal cookie toppings. Bake the cookie in your air fryer until warm, and in just a few minutes, you'll be ready to indulge in an easy and sweet breakfast treat.
So, if you want to try it out for yourself, here's what to do, and what fans on social media have to say about this unique breakfast oatmeal cookie.
TikTokers' thoughts on the air-fryer oatmeal cookie
TikTok user @nourishedbynic shared one of the first recipes for this single-serving air-fryer oatmeal cookie in 2022, and many commenters were thoroughly impressed. For her recipe, she combined oats, protein powder, baking powder, cinnamon, coconut oil, mashed banana, and milk to create the dough. She rolled the dough into a flat circle and put it on a piece of parchment paper. She topped it off with a few chocolate chips, then baked it in the air fryer until baked and golden brown, which took about eight minutes.
@nourishedbynic
Why skip breakfast when breakfast cookies exist??? #airfryerrecipes #breakfastinspo
The simple recipe for an oatmeal breakfast cookie was met with a lot of praise from fans, and the video now has more than 1.7 million likes and counting. "BREAKFAST? girl im about to make this randomly at 3 a.m.," one user commented. Other commenters were so excited by the idea of making this breakfast — or anytime — treat that they said they were thinking about shelling out some money on new kitchen appliances so they could. "Look, I have put off buying an air fryer for years ... but you may have just changed my mind," one user posted. Other fans took to the comments to suggest some of their takes on this easy breakfast treat, and we have a few ideas of our own to share.
Jazz up your breakfast oatmeal cookie
Although it's hard to go wrong with a classic topping such as chocolate chips, there is a whole slew of oatmeal toppings you could also try with this unique breakfast. For starters, M&Ms can be a tasty addition to an oatmeal breakfast cookie and provide a bright contrast to the dough. Peanut butter could also bring a nice nutty flavor and increase this cookie's healthy factor with energy-supporting fats and protein. Honey or maple syrup could also bring a naturally sweet edge to this breakfast cookie and could be an alternative for folks who aren't fans of crunchy candies or chips. Finally, you can substitute the mashed banana with applesauce for the same moistening benefits and a milder flavor.
There are many different ways to prepare oats besides heating them on the stovetop, including a variety of options for silky overnight oats, sweet mug cakes, and vegan oatmeal cookie pies. Now you know an easy way to use oats to make an oatmeal breakfast cookie in your air fryer, you have another simple recipe to add to that ever-growing list, and who knows, it might just become your favorite.