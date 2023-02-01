Hardee's Is Bringing Back Adorable Heart Shaped Biscuits For Valentine's Day
If you've ever visited a Hardee's for breakfast you're likely familiar with its famous biscuits. Whether you're craving country ham, sausage, bacon, chicken, or eggs, you can get any of those (or a combination) sandwiched between two halves of their fluffy biscuits. Or, if you have time to use a fork, you can get those warm Made From Scratch breakfast biscuits smothered in southern-style sausage gravy.
Hardee's biscuits, which, per The Virginian-Pilot, have been a mainstay since the 1970s, are so popular that they have been reported as making up 32% of the share of the popular spot's sales (via QSR). According to Southern Living, any given Hardee's location may churn out anywhere from 300 to well over 700 biscuits per day. And Mountain News WYMT reports that one 83-year-old Hardee's biscuit maker in Kentucky was credited with baking over 1 million biscuits for the fast food hotspot.
Given the apparent love for the brand's biscuits, it seems only natural that they'd celebrate Valentine's Day by showing a little love back — via those biscuits, of course.
A sweet and buttery Valentine's Day deal
Starting on February 11, and running through the holiday itself on February 14, Hardee's will once again bring back its beloved heart-shaped biscuits (via PR Newswire). Biscuit lovers can order the popular biscuits on their own or in addition to any other breakfast offering.
To sweeten the Valentine's Day limited-time offer, Hardee's is also rolling out a cherry-filled biscuit which is available even longer, from February 8 through March 14. The brand describes them as both tart and indulgent and says that they'll be $2.99 each or $4.99 with a combo meal.
Additionally, Hardee's fans who are My Rewards members can snag a deal on the new cherry-filled biscuit. By purchasing two Made From Scratch biscuits using the Hardee's app between February 11 and 14, users can get a free Cherry Biscuit reward redeemable within 10 days, with any $1 purchase.
While we're fairly sure that any biscuit enthusiast will fall in love with Hardee's nod to Valentine's Day, if you're also a die-hard Hardee's fan, you can make a trip to the birthplace of the Hardee's biscuit (via The Virginian-Pilot).