Hardee's Is Bringing Back Adorable Heart Shaped Biscuits For Valentine's Day

If you've ever visited a Hardee's for breakfast you're likely familiar with its famous biscuits. Whether you're craving country ham, sausage, bacon, chicken, or eggs, you can get any of those (or a combination) sandwiched between two halves of their fluffy biscuits. Or, if you have time to use a fork, you can get those warm Made From Scratch breakfast biscuits smothered in southern-style sausage gravy.

Hardee's biscuits, which, per The Virginian-Pilot, have been a mainstay since the 1970s, are so popular that they have been reported as making up 32% of the share of the popular spot's sales (via QSR). According to Southern Living, any given Hardee's location may churn out anywhere from 300 to well over 700 biscuits per day. And Mountain News WYMT reports that one 83-year-old Hardee's biscuit maker in Kentucky was credited with baking over 1 million biscuits for the fast food hotspot.

Given the apparent love for the brand's biscuits, it seems only natural that they'd celebrate Valentine's Day by showing a little love back — via those biscuits, of course.