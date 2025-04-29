Does Costco Limit The Amount Of Rotisserie Chickens You Can Buy?

Costco's $4.99 rotisserie chicken isn't just a good deal — it's the reason some people show up at all. The bird has its own fanbase, its own viral moments, and apparently, its own drama. If you've ever walked up to the warming station only to find a metal tray of crumbs, you're not alone.

According to multiple Reddit users claiming to work for the company, there's no official limit on how many rotisserie chickens you can buy. But unofficially? That depends on who got there first — and how many they decided to take. One Redditor reportedly watched a customer take 50 in a single trip. The next day, someone else allegedly tried for 40 and got mobbed by fellow shoppers reaching into her cart. It's the kind of chaos you don't expect in the poultry aisle, but based on the number of similar stories online, it's not exactly rare.

And that's really one of the reasons why your local Costco runs out of the rotisserie chicken so often. It's not about demand, it's about timing — and a system that expects workers to perfectly predict how many chickens you'll want, two hours in advance, or risk getting chewed out by management. Turns out, the chaos starts long before the customers even show up.

