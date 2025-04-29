Does Costco Limit The Amount Of Rotisserie Chickens You Can Buy?
Costco's $4.99 rotisserie chicken isn't just a good deal — it's the reason some people show up at all. The bird has its own fanbase, its own viral moments, and apparently, its own drama. If you've ever walked up to the warming station only to find a metal tray of crumbs, you're not alone.
According to multiple Reddit users claiming to work for the company, there's no official limit on how many rotisserie chickens you can buy. But unofficially? That depends on who got there first — and how many they decided to take. One Redditor reportedly watched a customer take 50 in a single trip. The next day, someone else allegedly tried for 40 and got mobbed by fellow shoppers reaching into her cart. It's the kind of chaos you don't expect in the poultry aisle, but based on the number of similar stories online, it's not exactly rare.
And that's really one of the reasons why your local Costco runs out of the rotisserie chicken so often. It's not about demand, it's about timing — and a system that expects workers to perfectly predict how many chickens you'll want, two hours in advance, or risk getting chewed out by management. Turns out, the chaos starts long before the customers even show up.
There's no limit -- but should there be?
If someone grabs 30 chickens, it's fair to wonder: Why isn't there a limit? Plenty of Costco members have raised the same question online, especially after watching the hot case get cleared out in seconds. One thread called for a five-chicken cap, arguing that most people only want one or two, not enough to cater a wedding. Others suggested adding a separate pre-order system for bulk buyers — or at least putting a lid on walk-up hoarding.
While Costco hasn't made any public statements about a corporate policy, responses from self-identified employees on Reddit suggest that if limits exist, it's a local call – not a company-wide rule. Some members have reported temporary limits at their local stores, like a one-per-customer policy in parts of California, but those cases seem to be the exception, not the rule. Whether you're taking one for dinner or walking out with 15, it's fair game — as long as you beat the next guy to the heat lamps.
As for what happens to Costco's rotisserie chickens after their 2-hour shelf life? They don't go to waste. They're chilled down, repurposed, and sold as soups, salads, and bagged chicken in the deli section. The circle of chicken life continues — just maybe not on your plate.