Jacques Pépin's Favorite Butter For Baking Is An Unexpectedly Common Brand

Butter is an essential ingredient for baking, adding flavor, richness, and fluff to desserts. However, not all butter is created equal. The butterfat (or milk fat) content, flavor, and softness of each brand can vary, so how do you choose? Fortunately, legendary chef Jacques Pépin has revealed his go-to butter for baking – Land O'Lakes.

Pépin is no stranger to using butter in his recipes. The melted butter tip Pépin swears by for making croutons involves sticking a couple tablespoons in the oven with olive oil before adding the bread. Plus, the only ingredients used to flavor the apples in Pépin's elegant apple galette are butter and sugar. But, it might be surprising that he didn't initially choose his favorite butter based on its butterfat content or flavor. He told Food & Wine, "Years ago, I started using Land O'Lakes because it was one of the only butters I could find. It's still a favorite of mine."