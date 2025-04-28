Jacques Pépin's Favorite Butter For Baking Is An Unexpectedly Common Brand
Butter is an essential ingredient for baking, adding flavor, richness, and fluff to desserts. However, not all butter is created equal. The butterfat (or milk fat) content, flavor, and softness of each brand can vary, so how do you choose? Fortunately, legendary chef Jacques Pépin has revealed his go-to butter for baking – Land O'Lakes.
Pépin is no stranger to using butter in his recipes. The melted butter tip Pépin swears by for making croutons involves sticking a couple tablespoons in the oven with olive oil before adding the bread. Plus, the only ingredients used to flavor the apples in Pépin's elegant apple galette are butter and sugar. But, it might be surprising that he didn't initially choose his favorite butter based on its butterfat content or flavor. He told Food & Wine, "Years ago, I started using Land O'Lakes because it was one of the only butters I could find. It's still a favorite of mine."
Land O'Lakes is widely available
Despite finding the right butter by chance early in his career, Jacques Pépin recommends assessing the spread and taste of your butter options before choosing one to use in your baked items (per Food & Wine). A soft butter will break or spread easily and be easier to work with in croissants, puff pastries, and other laminated doughs. Your butter should also taste rich and sweet to give cookies and pie doughs that satisfying buttery flavor that makes you want more.
While Jacques Pépin says your hands are the most useful tool you have in the kitchen, butter is one of the most useful baking ingredients. Luckily Land O'Lakes' standard butters are widely available — even at discount retailers like Dollar General stores. Turns out you don't need to splurge on fancy butter to try your hand at Pépin's legendary recipes.