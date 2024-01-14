Why Jacques Pépin Says Your Hands Are The Most Useful Kitchen Tool You Have

"The first things you notice about Jacques Pépin are his hands," wrote the Washington Post in 1977. "They are the hands of an artist, a magician, and a master French chef." Fittingly, to the home cook who frets when their stand mixer is out of commission, Pépin would offer the following bit of advice: Use your hands. The legendary French cookbook author and pioneering TV gourmand told The Kitchn that one's mitts are the best tool to have in the kitchen. "With them, you squeeze, shuck, and pull apart," he said.

Anyone who's spent time with Pépin's recipes has probably heard this nugget of wisdom before, whether on an old episode of "At Home With Jacques Pépin" or in the pages of one of his books. He's known for keeping things simple and making the most of what's at hand, whether he's reinventing leftovers — of which he never wastes a scrap — or taking a few extra minutes to knead pie dough the old-fashioned way.