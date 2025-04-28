Are All Deli Meats Processed? Here's What You Need To Know
Deli meats can be the center of a quick and affordable meal for some, but consumers seeking to avoid processed foods will have to pick a different protein. Essentially all deli meats are processed to some degree, which is what gives them unusually long shelf lives for cooked meat products.
Processed meat is any meat that's been altered to have a longer shelf life. This does include adding chemical preservatives, but processed meats are not a modern invention. Salted, cured, fermented, and smoked proteins are all traditional examples of processed meat that go back to at least thousands of years — or in the case of smoked meat, prehistory.
Modern deli meats are typically brined, also known as wet curing. The combination of water, salt, sugars, spices, herbs, and preservatives is injected into the meat prior to cooking, and helps keep the final product moist and sliceable, with a long shelf life.
Are there health concerns with deli meats?
One of the main reasons deli meats are so processed is food safety. Raw or cooked, meat is a prime environment for bacterial growth. And whether it's modern preservatives or ancient dry curing, all processing methods work by creating hostile environments for bacteria. Despite these efforts, deli meats are still prone to bacterial growth. Slimy deli meat is a sure sign that it's overrun with bacteria and unsafe to eat.
There have been industrial incidents, too. One of the biggest listeria outbreaks in recent memory was caused by contaminated Boar's Head deli meats. Several plants were cited and one was shut down for unsanitary conditions that allowed listeria bacteria to grow on the equipment. Improperly cleaned deli equipment is especially prone to listeria, because it can grow on cold surfaces and is difficult to remove.
Most deli meats, however, are made in clean facilities and are safe to eat. That said, the high sodium and saturated fat content of some processed meats may make you think twice about 14 of the unhealthiest deli meats on the market.