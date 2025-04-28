Are All Deli Meats Processed? Here's What You Need To Know

Deli meats can be the center of a quick and affordable meal for some, but consumers seeking to avoid processed foods will have to pick a different protein. Essentially all deli meats are processed to some degree, which is what gives them unusually long shelf lives for cooked meat products.

Processed meat is any meat that's been altered to have a longer shelf life. This does include adding chemical preservatives, but processed meats are not a modern invention. Salted, cured, fermented, and smoked proteins are all traditional examples of processed meat that go back to at least thousands of years — or in the case of smoked meat, prehistory.

Modern deli meats are typically brined, also known as wet curing. The combination of water, salt, sugars, spices, herbs, and preservatives is injected into the meat prior to cooking, and helps keep the final product moist and sliceable, with a long shelf life.