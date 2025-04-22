The Trader Joe's Seafood Find That Makes Homemade Lobster Rolls Affordable And Easy

Lobster rolls are a delicious New England tradition, but the premium nature of its namesake ingredient makes for a more expensive meal. However, there's a frozen seafood option that can deliver lobster-like flavor and texture at a fraction of the cost, and it's available at your nearest Trader Joe's.

On your next shopping trip, stop by Trader Joe's frozen seafood aisle for the store brand Wild Raw Argentinian Red Shrimp. With 20-25 shrimp in each bag, they're perfect for multiple individual dishes or one large, family-style meal. The shrimp have a rich sweetness that evokes the buttery decadence of lobster, making it a great, affordable substitute for lobster rolls.

To make a lobster roll with these succulent shrimp, only use what you need and leave the rest frozen — just one of the tips to make your shrimp taste so much better in general. For the most lobstery results, poach the shrimp in butter, but a simple pan fry is fine, too. Mix cooked shrimp with chopped celery and chives, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon; then, spoon the mixture onto toasted hot dog buns.

