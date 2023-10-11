Should You Clean Frozen Shrimp Before Cooking Them?

Shrimp: America's favorite poppable seafood. On a per capita basis, only Japan eats more shrimp than the U.S. — the average American consumes nearly three pounds of it per year. Shrimp dishes are common to a vast number of disparate cuisines, so chances are you've not just had shrimp but probably cooked it yourself at some point — and if you don't live near a coast, it was probably from a bag of frozen shrimp. So you're probably at least loosely experienced with the process of cleaning the crustacean.

But do you actually need to clean it? Is frozen shrimp already cleaned for you? The answer, it turns out, is that you probably don't need to do anything to clean it. Not only is this true for frozen shrimp, but it's true for pretty much all shrimp; cleaning is ultimately a matter of preference far more than one of necessity. Whether you want to is another matter entirely.