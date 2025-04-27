The Ingredient Addition Found In McDonald's Scrambled Eggs (And Is It Actually Controversial?)

McDonald's isn't exactly known for subtlety. From neon-hued sauces to aggressively cheerful mascots, the fast-food giant has never shied away from making bold choices — and that includes breakfast. While the chain is one of the fast-food brands that uses 100% real eggs, not everything in its scrambled egg blend is straightforward. A quick look at the ingredient list reveals a quiet little addition: citric acid. And depending on who you ask, that can mean nothing to worry about, or it can mean the downfall of modern food.

Citric acid has been added to McDonald's scrambled eggs for years without much fanfare. But lately, it's been catching more attention online, thanks to viral questions like "Is citric acid bad for you?" that suggest there's more to the story. Some nutrition labels list it prominently; others tuck it behind hard-to-pronounce preservatives. But in McDonald's case, it's right there beneath the eggs — small, acidic, and oddly controversial.

Still, what even is citric acid? And why does it matter if it's in your breakfast? For a chain that built its brand on consistency, this little ingredient has sparked a surprising amount of curiosity.