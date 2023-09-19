The McDonald's Ordering Hack To Get Fresh Eggs For Breakfast

While fast-food restaurants often receive criticism for their freshness (or lack thereof), sometimes you just need to do a bit of research to find the best dishes to order up if you want to avoid the reheated stuff. Eggs are a common offering at most fast-food chains, but not all of them treat eggs the same way. Some use pre-packaged eggs, others use substitutes, and some rely on frozen eggs that are reheated. Only a select few fast-food spots use fresh eggs and crack them right when you place your order.

Wendy's, for instance, is known for using exclusively freshly cracked eggs, while McDonald's uses them specifically for its famous Egg McMuffin. Other items on McDonald's breakfast menu may feature eggs that are prepared and heated differently. However, if you really want that fresh egg in your dish, you can request the use of a freshly cracked Egg McMuffin egg or a "round egg" to enjoy fresh eggs versus the folded prepackaged eggs the chain often serves for breakfast. However, it's worth noting that not all of McDonald's breakfast items can have the round egg substituted in (these get their signature round shape thanks to using an egg ring for consistency). Additionally, there are some caveats to consider when placing your order, as you might incur extra costs depending on how you customize it.