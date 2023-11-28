Costco Is Your Best Bet When It Comes To Buying Butter

It's no wonder why everybody loves butter. The sweet flavor and creamy texture of butter makes it a delicious item for a number of uses. You can use butter for baking scrumptious cookies, cakes, cobblers, and candies. It's a great ingredient to mix into soups and sauces to give them a nice sheen and a more savory taste. When butter is spread on your favorite pastries before baking them in the oven, the butter gives the pastries a delightful crumbly texture and sweet flavor. You can even drop a cube of butter on a freshly hot steak to give it an appetizing presentation and another layer of amazing flavor.

If all these reminders of the versatility and tastiness of butter has you wanting to head out to buy your favorite stick of butter, then go to Costco to get the best bang for your buck. There are certain butter brands that you should buy, but Costco is currently selling generic salted butter for $0.19 per ounce, and when compared to the prices of generic salted butter at other major retailers, Costco is the most affordable option.