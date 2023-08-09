McDonald's Fan-Favorite McRib Has A Ridiculous Number Of Ingredients

There are several iconic McDonald's menu items, one being the decadent McRib. The McRib first debuted on the McDonald's menu in 1981. However, today, it's largely a seasonal item. If you want to try this tasty meal, you'll be treated to a sandwich bun stuffed with a variety of ingredients, including onions, dill pickles, and a piece of tender pork slathered in barbecue sauce.

While these are certainly the core ingredients in this sandwich, it turns out the McRib is packed with far more components than just these. McRib sandwiches actually have a whopping 70 ingredients, some more surprising than others.

If that sounds pretty hard to believe, there's a lot more you should know about the McRib, especially if you're planning on ordering it while it's back in stores this fall. Here's what to know about the ingredients that make up the McRib, along with other key nutritional information.