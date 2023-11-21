How The US Military's Meat Research Helped Birth McDonald's McRib

In the 1960s, research scientists sought to solve the cost efficiency problem in MREs, or "Meals Ready to Eat." To this end, they devised a novel idea: What if they took edible but generally discarded cuts of meat left aside during food processing and found a way to recompress them into a solid structure using animal protein as a meat glue?

It's easy to forget now, but chicken McNuggets weren't always part of the McDonald's menu. The restaurant chain's origins as a barbecue restaurant meant that burgers were always its bread and butter. McNuggets, meanwhile, weren't even created until 1979 — and the technology for them wouldn't have existed during McDonald's early years.

Their efforts bore fruit, though not necessarily in the way they intended. In 1979, in response to rising beef prices and the release of government dietary suggestions that Americans eat fewer cows, McDonalds' executive chef Rene Arend created the chicken McNugget out of restructured chicken meat. But McDonald's didn't stop there.

The problem was McNuggets were so popular they set off a chicken shortage — so the company sought to create another beef alternative using the same methods. Arend's answer was the McRib, using pork shoulder and meat glue (along with some clever shaping and a slathering of barbecue sauce) to make the sandwich that looks like a rack of ribs. There was just one problem: Diners didn't like it.