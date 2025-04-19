Ina Garten Never Keeps This Canned Vegetable In Her Kitchen – Here's Why
Ina Garten is a world-famous celebrity chef who has cooked and eaten countless meals, but having such an expert palate is no guarantee of liking every food in existence. Even culinary masters like the Barefoot Contessa have certain foods that they simply refuse to eat, no matter what. The roots of these aversions can run deep.
For Garten, one such food is canned beets. In an interview with WNYC Studios radio, Garten recalled the bleak family dinners prepared by her mother, who did so as a joyless chore. "She was a dietitian by training and didn't believe in carbohydrates," Garten said, so instead of delicious staples like bread, they often had canned vegetables.
"I particularly remember Harvard beets, one of my least favorite things in the world," Garten said to laughter. "No child likes Harvard beets. You might develop a taste for it afterward, but not when you're 10."
What, exactly, are Harvard beets?
We agree with Ina Garten's mother on one thing: Beets are one of the most underrated canned foods out there, thanks to their convenience and nutrition. But before you go searching for a new variety of beet, know that Harvard beets are a specific dish, not a type of beets. To make Harvard beets, canned beets are simmered in sugar, salt, black pepper, butter, vinegar, and cornstarch for a few minutes to create a syrupy, sweet, and sour earthiness.
Harvard beets are a traditional New England dish, but their origin is unclear. Some claim the name originates from the crimson colors of Harvard University, while others believe it's a mispronunciation of an English tavern named "Harwood," which may have invented the dish.
You can find prepared Harvard beets from Aunt Nellie's Farm Kitchen, one of our top-ranked 14 store-bought beet brands, but you're unlikely to see canning giants like Dole or Goya sell them. So if you want to make one of Ina Garten's most hated foods yourself, just be sure to avoid the most common mistakes people tend to make when preparing beets, like forgetting to blanch the canned version or not protecting your hands and clothes from their bright staining hue.