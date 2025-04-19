Ina Garten Never Keeps This Canned Vegetable In Her Kitchen – Here's Why

Ina Garten is a world-famous celebrity chef who has cooked and eaten countless meals, but having such an expert palate is no guarantee of liking every food in existence. Even culinary masters like the Barefoot Contessa have certain foods that they simply refuse to eat, no matter what. The roots of these aversions can run deep.

For Garten, one such food is canned beets. In an interview with WNYC Studios radio, Garten recalled the bleak family dinners prepared by her mother, who did so as a joyless chore. "She was a dietitian by training and didn't believe in carbohydrates," Garten said, so instead of delicious staples like bread, they often had canned vegetables.

"I particularly remember Harvard beets, one of my least favorite things in the world," Garten said to laughter. "No child likes Harvard beets. You might develop a taste for it afterward, but not when you're 10."