The Underrated Canned Food You Need To Add To Your Diet
Canned foods have developed a bad rap over the years. Select food snobs may think of these preserved products as mushy meats or produce prone to being loaded with excess amounts of sugar and sodium. Yet, not all canned foods are bad. Even if you spent a solid portion of your childhood attempting to get rid of the 'canned' taste in canned vegetables, some tinned foods are actually easier to eat from a can and just as tasty. Better still, fruits and vegetables prepared this way are a nutritious, long-lasting alternative to fresh and frozen varieties. Among the wide range of canned vegetables available, beets are not only nutritious but also more convenient to consume than home-cooked.
According to Verywell Health, beets provide the body with significant amounts of folate, potassium, and magnesium. When consumed regularly, these vibrant vegetables can help lower blood pressure and maintain healthy brain function. From a nutritional standpoint, canned beets are a healthy food. While water-soluble vitamins like vitamin C and folate are reduced by the canning process, non-water-soluble vitamins are unaffected by canning. Raw, fresh beets may be more nutritious than canned, but preserved beets still contain a range of essential vitamins and minerals like iron, potassium, and betaine. Next to their nourishing attributes, canned beets are easy to use and can add loads of great, earthy flavor to all kinds of meals.
The convenience and versatility of canned beets
Canned beets are a lot easier to consume than fresh, especially if you're not used to preparing these vibrant vegetables at home. Since canned beets are already peeled and chopped, you don't have to worry about creating a mess in your kitchen. While these robust root veggies may not stain your hands at the grocery store, slicing and peeling raw beets before cooking could leave you with bright pink hands and fuschia-colored clothing. While you can wear gloves or rub your hands with oil, the betalains or natural pigment in beets make the juice extra hard to remove from various surfaces. With canned beets, you can avoid beet juice altogether.
Canned beets are also pre-cooked, making them a versatile food for upgrading meals quickly. When you're ready to enjoy a simple salad from home, all you need to do is drain canned beets and add them to your plate of greens. You can even add a portion of canned beets to your morning smoothie for extra nutrients. Unlike steamed or roasted beets which can take nearly two hours to cook, canned beets can be enjoyed right from the can or heated in their liquid in a microwave or on your stovetop until warm. Since canned beets are easy to prepare and incorporate into your favorite meals, choose the variety your taste buds like best.
Canned beets vary in taste
There are many store-bought beet brands to choose from, so it pays to keep a few things in mind when making your selection. First, consider how you plan on using these veggies before grabbing a can or two at the store. The raw vegetables have a natural sweetness that is sometimes lost in the canning process. Because of this, different brands contain varying amounts of sugar and salt. If you plan on using canned beets for both sweet and savory recipes, choose a "no salt added" variety. Canned beets without added salt are also good for those watching their sodium intake. Conversely, traditional canned beets tend to taste saltier than their fresh counterparts, so if you're sticking to savory applications, that salinity can be beneficial.
If you're looking to use beets as a way to enhance the flavor of your favorite dishes, consider canned or jarred pickled beets. The addition of vinegar gives these cured beets a noticeable bite and tanginess that makes them perfect for a dish like beet-pickled deviled eggs. Whichever variety you choose, the texture of canned beets makes them an ideal addition to several meals. They can easily be blended into a beet hummus, or added to your favorite salads and soups for extra color and texture. Thankfully, canned beets last up to five years unopened in your pantry. Take your time and get creative when adding these convenient and nutritious veggies into everyday meals.