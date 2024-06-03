The Underrated Canned Food You Need To Add To Your Diet

Canned foods have developed a bad rap over the years. Select food snobs may think of these preserved products as mushy meats or produce prone to being loaded with excess amounts of sugar and sodium. Yet, not all canned foods are bad. Even if you spent a solid portion of your childhood attempting to get rid of the 'canned' taste in canned vegetables, some tinned foods are actually easier to eat from a can and just as tasty. Better still, fruits and vegetables prepared this way are a nutritious, long-lasting alternative to fresh and frozen varieties. Among the wide range of canned vegetables available, beets are not only nutritious but also more convenient to consume than home-cooked.

According to Verywell Health, beets provide the body with significant amounts of folate, potassium, and magnesium. When consumed regularly, these vibrant vegetables can help lower blood pressure and maintain healthy brain function. From a nutritional standpoint, canned beets are a healthy food. While water-soluble vitamins like vitamin C and folate are reduced by the canning process, non-water-soluble vitamins are unaffected by canning. Raw, fresh beets may be more nutritious than canned, but preserved beets still contain a range of essential vitamins and minerals like iron, potassium, and betaine. Next to their nourishing attributes, canned beets are easy to use and can add loads of great, earthy flavor to all kinds of meals.