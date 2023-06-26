14 Store-Bought Beet Brands, Ranked
Fresh beets in season are a cornucopia of color and flavor and are abundant in nutritional value. But their season is short-lived, and they can be a pain to process and cook. Soon after beets cook, peeling and slicing them can turn your kitchen into what looks like a bloody crime scene. This is one reason turning to canned beets makes for a great resource. They are convenient, affordable, easy to use, and a delicious addition to your diet.
According to Livestrong, because beets are canned at the height of their freshness, they retain much of their fiber, folate, and iron. Beets are low-calorie foods, making them a great addition to your diet to increase fullness and satiety.
While you can get canned beets of all kinds, the most popular are plain or pickled. In deciding upon which canned beets brands reign supreme, we pored through reviews and product information to assess the quality and consumer preference for each. We also are avid consumers of canned beets and have personally sampled a majority of these, so we have strong opinions on the subject.
While each brand is listed once, we will address pickled and plain varieties for each brand where applicable. And finally, we will note any distinctive factors that may impact your decision-making when buying beets, including sodium content, texture, and the type of recipe a brand may best be suited for. Without further ado, here are our top brands of beets, ranked from least to most favorite.
14. Green Giant
The Green Giant Company began in 1903 as the Minnesota Valley Canning Company. Its namesake appeared in 1925 after a particularly robust pea harvest. By 1950, the moniker of this friendly giant became the company name, and it has remained one of the most recognizable names in canned vegetables ever since.
Most of its canned vegetables are grown and canned in Minnesota, Idaho, Wisconsin, New York, the Netherlands, and Peru. Its sliced beets are canned simply with water and salt, boasting a modest sodium content of 300 milligrams per half-cup serving, about 13% of the recommended daily value.
Reviews are also modest in keeping with the ingredients. Across Amazon and Google, these beets rate a solid four out of five stars. Yet, there is nothing spectacular or disastrous about these beets. They are what you'd expect from plain canned beets. We likely wouldn't use this brand as the main ingredient in a salad or any other recipe. However, they would be fine as a side dish to a hearty Hungarian goulash or beef stroganoff recipe.
13. PickerFresh
PickerFresh is a relatively new brand that entered the market in 2019, which means while it doesn't have the presence other brands do, it is definitely an up-and-coming contender. The brainchild of Efe Onen, Pickerfresh sources its produce from 4,000 family farms in Turkey, pickling and jarring its bounty within 24 hours of harvest. The best way to describe its pickled beets — is simple. It is made from five ingredients: beets, water, sugar, vinegar, salt, and onion. Because of its simplicity, these beets are gluten-free and certified Kosher.
Both the top and bottom reviews on Amazon cite similar characteristics about these beets, which is indicative of the widely varying tastes of consumers. The primary flavor that some loved but others weren't enthusiastic about was the sweetness of these beets. Their texture was what really had people all over the map. Some people called them undercooked, others called them crunchy, and many called them crispy. The point is these are not mushy beets, which we prefer, as many canned beets tend to be overcooked. Best uses for these beets included salads, a garnish for deviled eggs, as a side dish, or just snacking straight out of the jar.
12. Melissa's
Melissa's produce brand began in Southern California in 1984. It has since evolved to be the largest distributor of specialty produce in the U.S. Though its steamed and peeled baby beets are not sold in cans but in vacuum-sealed pouches, we decided to include them here. Because these beets are not canned or pickled, they have minimal sodium levels and are allergen-free. They are also ideal for salads, in classic borscht, relishes, or any recipe requiring neutral beet flavor.
What we like about these beets is what tends to get them slightly lower online rankings. They are not adulterated, meaning they do not have added flavor beyond the pure beet. No salt, vinegar, or sugar. We feel like this confuses those who may have never eaten a fresh beet before, only pickled ones.
Beets in their pure form are slightly earthy, can have a hint of sweetness, and have a mineral aftertaste, which, when tossed with a vinaigrette and topped with fresh goat cheese, is a perfect balance. Our only issue with these beets is that they can sometimes be slightly overcooked and mushy, making them hard to slice. Otherwise, we think they are as close to the real deal as one can get short of growing them in your own garden.
11. Gefen
The beets from Gefen are another variety that is not canned but come in a vacuum-sealed package. These are certified organic and Kosher, making them popular for those seeking fresh from the garden taste and texture. These beets are frequently called sweet, perfectly cooked, easy to use, and sizable compared with other pre-packaged beets. Primary complaints involved cost and not using all the products before the beets expired. According to the packaging, these beets should be refrigerated after opening and utilized within three days.
There were also several reviews on Amazon noting receiving expired packages or incomplete orders, which, in our estimation, doesn't reflect the quality of the beets but rather the customer service of Amazon. The only other issue we noted was that the vacuum-sealed bag is a bit like a potato chip bag, which can be awkward to open and use, particularly with something as messy as beets. Otherwise, these are superior beets perfect for any recipe, including vegan fudgy brownies, giving them rich color, texture, and deep earthy sweetness.
10. Redhawk Farms
Redhawk Farms is located in Ohio's Amish country. It specializes in making small-batch jarred produce, jellies, jams, and spreads using the finest locally sourced ingredients that have been sustainably produced. Its products are exclusively found on Amazon, making them a niche company with a limited market. The pickled baby beets are jarred no more than 18 hours after being harvested. Ingredients are basic, beets, water, vinegar, salt, sugar, and spices. Because there are no artificial ingredients or additives, these beets are allergen-free.
Scoring 4.4 out of 5 stars among Amazon reviews, there is much to like about these beets. They come in a large jar, taste sweet, and are tender. That said, some consumers felt they were a bit expensive, granted you are paying for what is advertised as a premium product. Yet again, some individuals loved the sweet flavor, while others did not, and some raved about how tender these were, while others preferred their beets on the firmer side. That's purely a matter of taste. Because these beets are pickled, they are more suitable for a side dish or as an ingredient in a sauce or cabbage and beet slaw for fish tacos, for example, rather than as the star of a salad with delicate goat cheese.
9. Old World
Old World Quality Foods is a commercial distributor of Polish and European delicacies based out of Illinois. Its selection of beet products is astounding. In addition to pickled, shredded, sliced, and diced baby beets, it offers a beet and pepper salad and a beet and leek salad. Unfortunately, you can only order these products in bulk, so if you want to sample them, you must purchase from a retail outlet like Amazon or Walmart.
Ratings were a little all over the place across Google and Amazon. Most people loved the flavor and were fond of how convenient the diced beets were to throw into a salad or coleslaw. We were especially drawn to the old-world feel, which mimicked the flavors and sensibilities we grew up with in an Eastern European household, where beets were served as a side dish, along with pickles at every meal. These beets would be especially lovely in a classic Ukrainian salad with fresh dill, sour cream, and green onions.
8. Love Beets
For Love Beets, it's literally all about the beet. This company which began in the U.K., hopped across the pond and established roots in New York in 2010. Since then, its product line has expanded to include pickled, marinated, and sous-vide cooked beets packaged in vacuum-sealed containers and a selection of healthy beet juices. Its beets are also gluten-free, Kosher, and vegan. There is even a line of organic beets to accommodate a wide swath of the population.
Fans love the convenience, flavor, and quality of these beets. Most of the negative reviews on Amazon were complaints regarding damaged packaging, which, again, does not reflect the product so much as a problem with Amazon fulfillment. A few reviews also noted that this brand is quite pricey, though you pay for convenience. We love the honey ginger pickled beets and the white wine balsamic marinated beets. These are dynamite in salads. The cooked beets were good, although they tended to be soft for our liking, which is a common complaint with the sous vide cooking technique for vegetables. However, in smoothies, dips, or baked, these would work perfectly well.
7. Libby's
The Libby's brand is one of the most recognizable canned vegetable purveyors in the U.S. This family-owned brand began in 1868 in Chicago, Illinois. The company has long prided itself in being innovative, being the first to offer no-salt-added canned vegetables and manufacture cans without intentionally adding BPA to their linings. Its line of beets includes small whole beets, sliced beets, and cut beets, all sourced from farms predominantly in Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, or Upstate New York. Its beets are canned with nothing but water and salt. By FDA standards, the sodium levels are moderate in these canned beets, around 340 milligrams per serving, or just under 20% DV. These beets are also certified Kosher.
There is a lot to love about this company and its beets, which is reflected in reviews across the internet of its different beet varieties. Average rankings under five stars commonly note that these beets are a good value. People also like the smaller size of the whole beets and the texture, which is firm yet easy to slice. Because these beets are not pickled, they have a relatively neutral flavor that can be used in most recipes. We recommend draining these thoroughly before use and rinsing them to help eliminate some of the salt, especially if you plan to add them to a smoothie or dessert recipe.
6. Amish Wedding
Amish Wedding produces a wide assortment of jarred products, including salsas, relishes, BBQ sauces, pie fillings, pickles, jams, jellies, and vegetables that are all canned in an old-fashioned way. One of its best-selling products is its pickled baby beets made with vinegar, water, sugar, salt, and spices. This simple yet habit-forming beet is quite popular with consumers who note that they taste just like what grandma used to make.
One of the primary deterrents was that they cost more than other brands. Additionally, several reviewers noted that the texture of these is softer than other pickled beets, which may be off-putting for those who like beets that are more al dente. A handful of reviews noted broken jars, which may be an issue of these being glass containers or simply with poor packaging on the part of the shipping department. That said, when you are dealing with a broken jar of beets, that can be a frustrating mess indeed. Because these are pickled, they are best suited for eating as a condiment alongside a meal or perhaps as an ingredient in a coleslaw.
5. Goya Foods
Founded in 1936 in New York City, Goya Foods is the largest Hispanic-owned food company and resource for Latin culinary products in the U.S. Its canned sliced beets are high-quality and come in regular and no sodium options, which we appreciate. Reviews across the board are consistent, with the value being a huge selling point. Positive reviews remarked on the naturally sweet flavor, the texture is just right and not mushy, the slightly thinner cut than other varieties, and the red color being a beautiful hue.
These beets are ideal for smoothies and baking because of their sweetness and neutral flavor, particularly the no-salt variety. We did get a chuckle from an unorthodox review on Google noting that the beet juice in the can was so pretty that they used it to dye their hair, which resulted in brilliant color and healthy, shiny hair. We will stick to eating these rather than using them to supplement our beauty regimen.
4. Aunt Nellie's
Aunt Nellie's Farm Kitchen began in 1929 in Clyman, Wisconsin. Named after pioneering champion of home economics, Nellie Kedzie Jones, the company now manufactures numerous different varieties of canned beets, including baby whole pickled, diced pickled, pickled beets with onions, sliced beets, sweet and sour Harvard beets, sliced pickled beets, and whole pickled beets. These beets are retailed in grocery chains across the country and online.
While we ranked these beets in fourth place overall based on customer reviews and cost, this is our favorite brand of beet for daily use and entertaining. Aside from having a perfect texture, which is not too firm but still has a bite to them, we love the size of the whole beets, which pop easily into your mouth. We also enjoy the ratio of acidity to sweetness in the pickled beets, which is the perfect balance.
For something distinct, the Harvard beets are something you won't find elsewhere. These are packaged in a sweet and sour sauce and are ideal for serving warm. Recipe suggestions include a delightful Harvard beet spiced cake and a sauce combining the beets with orange marmalade and pecans, which is fabulous atop pork or chicken.
3. Old South
The Bryant Preserving Company is a family-owned business that has canned fine foods since 1947. Its Old South pickled beets are made simply with beets, water, sugar, vinegar, salt, and natural flavor. They are also Kosher, gluten-free, and very low-sodium compared with other pickled beets, which we appreciate. Though these beets are pricey, they are delicious. They are sweet without being overwhelmingly sugary and have a homemade quality that hearkens back to a bygone era when people used to can fresh vegetables from their own gardens.
We also appreciated their texture which was just toothsome enough without being too crunchy. As far as gourmet pickled beets go, these are a great option. We'd serve them as a side dish alongside meat or as a garnish atop a sandwich or burger with feta or blue cheese. As with other pickled beets, we would not recommend these in recipes as the pickling brine could overwhelm more subtle flavors easily.
2. Jake & Amos
Jake & Amos Amish Style Recipes use old-fashioned canning techniques to specialize in canning vegetables, salads, relishes, spreads, fruit butter, sauces, mustards, and salad dressings. The pickled baby beets and tiny beets are popular, but what sets Jake & Amos apart from the rest are its pickled sweet fire tiny beets, which contain sugar, water, vinegar, red pepper, salt, clove oil, cinnamon oil, nutmeg, and capsicum for a knock your socks off heat that will jazz up just about any recipe. The only thing we were bummed about was that they are manufactured in a facility that also processes wheat, eggs, and milk, which makes these problematic for those with allergies.
That said, with sugar as the second ingredient behind the beets, some reviewers found these to be too sweet. Others noted the perfect amount of heat that was just right without overwhelming your palate. And a few reviewers commented that these beets converted them from non-beet lovers to loving beets. For our money, these are a great novelty beet, something you could add to a charcuterie platter for something fun or could serve alongside a Latin-inspired menu as a condiment to balance out other aggressive flavors and spices.
1. Del Monte
It would be virtually impossible to review canned vegetables without including Del Monte. This brand has been around since 1886, producing premium quality with the promise it is "Not a label but a guarantee." It offers three beet products, sliced, crinkle-cut pickled, and French-style julienne. The sliced and crinkle-cut pickled beets consistently rank at the top of the pile as far as beets are concerned, thanks to their flavor, affordability, and reliability. The julienne cut is somewhat less popular but also distinct from Del Monte. Our biggest issue with these is that they tend to fall apart and not hold their shape. With that, they are easy to add to beet soup or to purée into a smoothie.
The crinkle-cut shape of the pickled beets is trendy, as is the fact that they are made with simple ingredients. They are also relatively low in sodium for pickled beets at 240 milligrams per half-cup serving. And as far as texture and flavor are concerned, these fit the bill with just the right tenderness and a sweet and sour that is not too acidic or sugary. While they are a great side dish, they can also be featured in a bean or pasta salad thanks to their festive ribbed shape.