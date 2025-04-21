This Mediterranean Egg Salad Packs A Protein Punch

Plain egg salad, made from nothing more than boiled eggs and mayonnaise, is a relatively inexpensive source of protein (depending on the price of eggs), and it's also a great way to use up your Easter leftovers. Still, it can get kind of boring after a sandwich or two, so many home cooks like to add extra ingredients to their egg salad. Here developer Kate Shungu is going with a Mediterranean-inspired flavor profile, using red onions for crunch supplemented by kalamata olives and sun-dried tomatoes. As a bonus, she stirs in some cottage cheese to provide yet more protein.

Shungu enthuses, "I love all the flavors and textures in this egg salad." She also tells us "I especially love how easy the eggs are to peel," since she steams them rather than boils them. In her opinion, this technique is a "game changer" since the shells come off much more easily without leaving shell fragments everywhere. Easy to prepare and flavorful, too, Shungu feels this salad makes "the perfect light lunch to keep you fueled all afternoon."