Jacques Pépin's Thumbtack Hack For Peeling Hard-Boiled Eggs

Jacques Pépin isn't the only pro who advocates for sticking pins in your eggs. Celebrity chef Jet Tila showcases the same trick in a TikTok video to great success, only he uses a safety pin instead of a thumb tack. "The egg is actually more durable than you know," Tila says to those afraid of cracking the shell. Likewise, Lifehacker tested the Pépin method and determined that the pinned eggs were easier to peel. Poking the eggs at the round end, where that air pocket is (as opposed to the pointy end) is crucial, though. When Lifehacker tried the latter, the eggs turned out warped.

Pépin's boiled egg tips don't stop at office supplies, however. If you're overwhelmed by the internet's contradictory arsenal of advice on the best ways to achieve perfect boiled eggs, make it easy on yourself by diving full tilt into the French chef's instructions. For instance, instead of cooking eggs at a rapid boil or off the heat entirely, Pépin favors a gentle boil to keep the whites from getting tough. As for timing, he lets hard-boiled eggs go for 10 minutes and takes out his soft-boiled eggs, or egg mollet, after seven minutes. Finally, to prevent that unsavory greenish ring of sulfur from forming around the yolk of his hard-boiled eggs, he transfers them to ice-cold water. "The sulfur will feel the cold across the egg white and dissipate in the water," he says.