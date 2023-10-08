What Is Horchata And How Is It Made?

Horchata is arguably the most famous of Mexico's aguas frescas — refreshing drinks made for cooling off on a long, hot day. You can find it at almost any taqueria, where it typically sits in a big plastic container on the counter next to agua de Jamaica and limonada, all ready to be ladled into cups over ice. While most aguas frescas are made from fruits or flowers, with an appearance like juice, horchata is milky white and opaque. It is creamy and sweet, carrying notes of vanilla and cinnamon — a summertime refresher with the flavors of dessert. Mexican horchata is made from rice, but what many people may not realize is that this is not the only kind of horchata. The ingredients used to make them, and the flavors they create can vary substantially depending on where in the world the drink is made.

Horchata may have descended from a North African beverage, introduced to Southern Spain by the Moors. It became extremely popular in the region of Valencia, earning the name we know today. The drink's name can be traced to the Latin "hordeata," which is rooted in the term for barley: "hordeum" (a curious fact, as barley is not typically used to make it). When Spaniards invaded the Americas, they brought a taste for horchata with them, adapting it to local ingredients with the influence of indigenous peoples to reach the great variety we have today.