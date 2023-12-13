6 Of The Unhealthiest Nut Butters You'll Find At The Grocery Store

In the TikTok era, pistachio desserts are all the rage, and Favuzzi's pistachio cream is a great ingredient to include in anything from pistachio tiramisu to pistachio cake. But, as delicious as this extra sweet nut butter can taste swirled onto the top of a mouthwatering dessert, it might not be the best thing to eat if you want to boost your health. The problem? It's chock full of sugar.

According to the label, Favuzzi's pistachio cream contains 7 grams of sugar per 15 grams of nut butter. In other words, almost half of the product is pure sugar. While this would not necessarily be a big deal if you were to consume, say, a teaspoon of the product, it could be very unhealthy to indulge in much more than that. As per the AHA, most men should not consume more than 36 grams of added sugar per day. Most women, meanwhile, should try to limit their intake to 25 grams.

Ultimately, this means that enjoying just a few spoonfuls of Favuzzi's pistachio cream could easily push you toward your daily limit for sugar. While that doesn't mean that you should avoid this product altogether, it does mean that you might want to limit your daily consumption.