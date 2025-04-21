This Canned Staple Is All You Need To Upgrade Frozen Fries

If fries are your security blanket that never fails to soothe your soul, you're not alone. The average American consumes about 40 pounds of fries per year, and frozen fries are what result from a third of all potatoes grown in the U.S., according to the USDA. Salty, crispy french fries have been the ultimate comfort snack for millions of Americans ever since Thomas Jefferson brought the recipe from France during the turn of the 18th century. While the origin of the french fry is contested, with some crediting its birth to Belgium (Jefferson believed it was France), one thing is for sure: It will always be a part of the zeitgeist.

Advertisement

But why not mix it up? Of course, salted fries are classic for a reason. However, if you want to transform your run-of-the-mill frozen fries into a sumptuous and delectable dinner in a snap, all you need to do is top them with a can of chili.

Imagine the rich, meaty, and slow-simmered chili from the best canned chili brand (Pacific Foods in our opinion) softening the edges of your crunchy, lightly salted batch of fries. It's a match made in heaven if you want to indulge while on a budget or if you're in a pinch and need to fix a quick meal. For those who love anything meaty, the combo becomes extra enticing. You can also add other ingredients for an even more layered and flavorful meal.