There are few things better in life than McDonald's French fries hot out of the fryer. In this case, there's a fry hack you can use that entails making a special request at the chain. When you want fresh fries, simply ask for a batch without salt. Because staff members salt fry batches before serving them to customers, they will have to fry up a new, saltless batch to customize their order. If you prefer salt, you can add it after receiving your order. And if you're watching your salt intake, this hack will keep you on the right track when it comes to health.

Apparently, there's an alternate fry hack that utilizes a more direct approach. According to Insider, staff at the chain will honor requests to cook up a batch of fresh fries without the no-salt subterfuge. As explained by one former worker, "Do you realize you can just ASK us for 'fresh,' and we're more likely to give them to you, right?" Similarly, you can ask for other items fresh, and most staff members will be more than happy to accommodate you. Despite the insistence on efficient service, McDonald's is genuinely invested in serving fresh, tasty menu items.