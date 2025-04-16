14 False Facts About Bananas That You Probably Still Believe

We're willing to bet that you have bananas sitting in your kitchen right now. Most of us do, after all. This fruit is affordable, available in every grocery store, and can be used in pretty much every way imaginable, from savory recipes that can save overripe bananas to air fryer banana dishes that turn them into a delectable snack. But how much do you know about those bananas in your fruit bowl? It's probably less than you realize — and odds are that you've probably bought into a few myths about them that have stood the test of time for generations.

For such an inoffensive fruit, bananas have been subject to some pretty wild rumors about safety. Their famously high potassium content has been the source of a longstanding myth that consuming too many bananas can kill or seriously harm you, whereas their peels have been dubbed everything from poisonous to psychoactive. Additionally, people sometimes question how safe they are to eat when unripe — and there have even been folks who have claimed that they can cause shipwrecks. Huh? Well, that's a thing. Plus, all of these myths don't even get to the more harmless ones. Ready to learn the truth about bananas? We're here to help.