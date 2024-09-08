The Superstitious Origins Behind Why Bananas Are Considered Bad Luck On Boats

Take a banana on a boat, and you'll likely be branded a landlubber. You see, bringing a banana aboard is considered by many boaters — particularly fishermen — as bad luck. There are several theories about the origins of this superstition, which is one among many myths propagated by mariners worldwide.

One theory dating back to the 18th century purports that when trade ships would sink while sailing from the Caribbean laden with this yellow fruit, bananas were found amongst the floating detritus (the heavier cargo having sunk to the sea bottom, while bananas float). Thus omen-fearing seafarers concocted a correlation between the lost vessels and the presence of bananas aboard.

Bananas are also blamed for unsuccessful fishing days. The origin for this belief may be rooted in the fact that bananas ripen quickly. Those ships heading out from tropical climes needed to sail fast to get to their destinations before the fruit spoiled. It is said that the speed of these banana-carrying ships made it impossible for trolling fishermen to haul in a catch.