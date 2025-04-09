This Florida Burger Chain Just Abruptly Closed All Of Its Locations

Central Floridians just lost one of their most unique places to get a good burger. After 30 years in business in the Tampa Bay area, Evos Feel Great Food suddenly shuttered all three of its remaining locations in Carrollwood, St. Petersburg, and South Tampa.

Advertisement

What made Evos special among fast casual burger restaurants was its air-baked food, achieving the flavor and texture of traditional fast food without the extra calories and fat that comes from deep fryers and oil. The small chain even tried to be better on meat sourcing. "We select only humanely and naturally raised beef and chicken because we know you'll taste the difference," Evos' website said.

According to Florida Business Observer, the company did not give a reason for closing its restaurants or specify how many employees would be affected, but co-founder Michael Jeffers did release a statement. "We've enjoyed this chapter of our lives immensely, but all good things come to an end," he said. "We have no regrets and we leave having taken steps to secure jobs and futures for our valued team. We're thankful for the opportunity to serve our community, which has rewarded us many times over."

Advertisement