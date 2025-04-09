This Florida Burger Chain Just Abruptly Closed All Of Its Locations
Central Floridians just lost one of their most unique places to get a good burger. After 30 years in business in the Tampa Bay area, Evos Feel Great Food suddenly shuttered all three of its remaining locations in Carrollwood, St. Petersburg, and South Tampa.
What made Evos special among fast casual burger restaurants was its air-baked food, achieving the flavor and texture of traditional fast food without the extra calories and fat that comes from deep fryers and oil. The small chain even tried to be better on meat sourcing. "We select only humanely and naturally raised beef and chicken because we know you'll taste the difference," Evos' website said.
According to Florida Business Observer, the company did not give a reason for closing its restaurants or specify how many employees would be affected, but co-founder Michael Jeffers did release a statement. "We've enjoyed this chapter of our lives immensely, but all good things come to an end," he said. "We have no regrets and we leave having taken steps to secure jobs and futures for our valued team. We're thankful for the opportunity to serve our community, which has rewarded us many times over."
Burgers can be a tough business
Evos Feel Great Food isn't the only burger joint feeling the squeeze of the modern market. Several major burger chains are closing locations in 2025, some as part of expiring contracts and revitalization efforts, but others because the burger business is a difficult one. Some experts name supply chain issues and inflation as reasons why so many chains are closing.
The challenges of selling burgers at scale are even hitting some of the biggest names in the business. Despite its approximately 7,100 stores worldwide, there are reasons to be worried about Wendy's future, including customer blowback to its recently expanded AI-powered drive-thrus and the previous closure of 140 restaurants.
In yet another example of struggling burger chains, Red Robin is gradually closing dozens of locations amid chronically disappointing sales figures and high company debt. The approximately 70 affected restaurants underperform business expectations, and Red Robin projects that closing them will free up money to pay down debt, allowing more successful locations to remain in business.