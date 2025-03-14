2025 Sees 3 Major Burger Chains Closing Several Locations

Despite the versatility of a good burger, its reliable popularity is not enough to save some burger chains from financial trouble. Unfortunately, the number of places you can get a decent burger is going down a bit in 2025, with several notable chains announcing significant store closures. These include Wahlburgers, TGI Fridays, and Almost Famous. In some cases, these closures have already hit.

These restaurants are joining the ranks of some fast food giants that have also struggled with sales. Wendy's is facing several signs of trouble, including 140 impending store closures. But while sometimes the explanation is as straightforward as poor sales, business realignments like these may not necessarily be bad news for the company as a whole.

One affected burger brand, for instance, is using this opportunity to pivot back to its strengths. And in an inspiring example, another influential burger chain that folded under intense economic pressure was rapidly revived — albeit with a smaller footprint.