How Long Is Prosciutto Typically Aged For?

If you're ever in Italy and decide to ask for some prosciutto from the source, you may not get exactly what you expect. In Italian, prosciutto is the catch-all term for ham, not necessarily the savory and thinly sliced meat you're used to seeing. What you're looking for is prosciutto crudo, and no one does it better than where the delicious pork product came from.

Hailing from Italy long ago, prosciutto crudo stands apart as one of the most delectable tastes known to man because of how much time is devoted to turning the hind leg of a pig into a salty delicacy. The aging process, in particular, has no equal. Salted to perfection, prosciutto can take anywhere from 14 to 36 months to reach maturation. And if you think that is a long time to devote to anything, just ask any painter or novelist how long is too long to devote to your art. The final product should be enough to convert anyone to support such an endeavor. Whether eating it on its own or using it to make Ina Garten's turkey meatballs, prosciutto is the perfect final touch for any occasion.