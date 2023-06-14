Hershey's Kissables Were The Discontinued M&M's Copycat That Totally Fell Flat

According to a YouGov poll, 85% of those surveyed took a positive view of M&M's (they were voted the most popular American candy). While Hershey's Kisses made an equally good showing, as the chocolate candy enjoyed a favorable rating according to 83% of those who responded to the poll, the iconic chocolate company wanted to horn in on M&M's impressive popularity. The result was Hershey's Kissables, which Fast Company describes as candy-coated mini versions of Hershey's Kisses.

Kissables first came on the scene in 2005, and candy fans were apparently excited by the brand-new treat. All that changed just two years later when Hershey made significant changes to its Kissables recipe. Concerned about the cost of the cocoa butter that was used to create the candy-coated treat, the company decided to use lower-quality ingredients to save a few bucks. The change in flavor was so profound that the candy quickly plummeted in popularity and was ultimately discontinued just four years after its debut. The use of poor-quality chocolate ingredients also changed the chocolate candy's categorization, as it failed to meet criteria set forth by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.