9 Major Quaker Oats Recalls That Will Always Haunt The Company

Quaker Oats is a long-trusted name in kitchens worldwide, known for supplying hearty breakfast foods and oat-based snacks. Founded in 1850, Quaker Oats was the first company to trademark a breakfast cereal, cementing it as a pioneer in the food industry. Since then, Quaker Oats has remained dominant and has remained a popular choice for customers worldwide.

From cereals to oatmeals to granola bars, billions of customers consume Quaker Oats products every year. Unfortunately, behind the wholesome Quaker image are some dark chapters in this company's history. Over the years, Quaker Oats has also become infamous for another reason: product recalls.

From contamination risks to mislabeled allergens, these nine major Quaker Oats recalls have made headlines and damaged the reputation of this iconic company. Spanning the past three centuries, these nine major recalls were so drastic that they forever changed the brand's reputation and made an everlasting impact on the customers they affected.