The Types Of Steel To Keep In Mind When Shopping For A Chef's Knife

When it comes to choosing the right chef's knife for yourself, you'll need to take a few things into consideration — and mostly, that consideration begins and ends with maintenance and performance. How much energy do you really want to dedicate to maintaining your blade? How much work is this blade going to do for you? Before you can answer these questions, you first have to know the difference between different chef's blades and the steel they're made of.

There are essentially three categories of steel that most chef's blades are made of: Carbon blades are high-performing knives but require a significant amount of maintenance; stainless steel, a nearly indestructible metal that neither rusts nor chips (unless you're trying to) and requires little upkeep; and lastly Damascus steel, a generally strong composite steel that's gained more popularity in the kitchen, they look amazing but have no real clear benefits over other steel. Which one you choose depends on how deep a bond you want to form with your chef's knife.