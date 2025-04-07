Why Your Homemade Lo Mein Is Never As Good As A Chinese Restaurant's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lo mein is a seemingly simple dish that's widely available at Chinese restaurants, but homemade attempts often fall short of expectations. So we spoke with Rich Wang, a certified noodle artisan who learned the art of hand-pulled noodles in Lao Zhou, China before becoming the founder and executive chef at Minyoli, a Taiwanese noodle shop in Chicago. He shared his considerable expertise with Daily Meal on why homemade lo mein doesn't stack up to restaurant dishes.

Chef Wang told us "Lo-mein is the Cantonese word that denotes boiled noodles tossed in a sauce without stir-frying — in Taiwan, we call it "gan-ban" noodle," and one common error in homemade lo mein is cooking with the wrong noodles. "Using plain wheat noodles often results in noodles that are too soft or sticking together," Wang explained. For the ideal texture, he recommended using egg noodles or alkaline noodles.

Next he advised us against "crowding the noodle pot." Adding that it's best to "use a big pot with a generous amount of boiling water, this will ensure the noodles are cooked evenly and not sticking together." Boiling noodles releases starch into the water, but if there's not enough water to disperse the starch, it will make your noodles clump together instead.

